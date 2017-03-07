Babachir Lawal Osinbajo had always headed economic and power council - SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir David Lawal has said acting President Yemi Osinbajo has always headed power and economic council while President Muhammadu Buhari was in the country.

In a report by Leadership newspaper, Babachir made this known while urging churches and people to desist from instigating the acting President because of what is perceived as economic boost.

He said: “They forgot that when the president was here, the vice president now acting president was the chairman of the National Economic Council. It’s a constitutional responsibility. The economic council consists of the vice president, SGF, Attorney General, minister of Budget and Planning, Minister of Finance, and the 36 governors . So whether the president is around or not , the economy is driven by the chairman of the Economic council, who happens to be the vice president.

“ The vice president also happens to be the chairman of the reformed power sector‎. Which also comprises 36 governors and a lot of other technocrats so whether the president is here or not, vice president Yemi Osinbajo has the authority to run the power sector.

“But he has to refer to the president before taking decisions. So the government whether vice president Osinbajo is acting or not is that of President Muhammadu Buhari," he said.

Continuing, Babachir said: “Churches have gone into overdrive praying for a Christian president to take over, glad that the president never returns so that our vice president and acting president continues because, according to them, the economy is doing better under him.

“They forget that in a presidential system, all power and authority reside with one president , every other authority is delegated by him," he said.

Babachir was indicted for alleged fraud in the maintenance of IDPs living in Borno but came out innocent after a panel found him not guilty.