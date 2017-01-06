Babachir Lawal "I've satisfactorily completed my assignment," SGF reacts to alleged sack

The SGF, Babachir Lawal said he was not sacked adding that his committee satisfactorily completed its assignment.

Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) has reacted to reports that he was removed as chairman of the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards.

Lawal, in a statement by his spokesman, Bolaji Adebiyi said the SGF was not sacked adding that the committee successfully completed its assignment and duly submitted its report appropriately.

The statement reads:

"If the committee satisfactorily completed its assignment as given by Mr. President and submitted its report, the same committee cannot still be the one implementing the report unless authorised by Mr. President to do so. And if Mr. President is taking actions on the report of the committee by a higher authority this cannot be taken as an indictment of the SGF or members of the committee that produced the report, or that he was replaced.

“There are many factors in the work of the committee, like others that may be asked to carry out a mandate. Mr. President may still have other inputs based on being contacted by persons or groups. After the submission of the committee report, it is the prerogative of Mr. President and not that the SGF committee to decide what to do with the report."

ALSO READ: "Sack Babachir Lawal now," Nigerians tell President

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 16, 2015 dissolved the Governing Boards of many of the Federal Institutions and inaugurated an eight-man committee headed by Lawal.

Other members of the committee are Alhaji Mai Mala Buni (North-East), Alhaji Zakari Idde (North-Central), Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir (North-West), Chief Hillard Etagbo Eta (South-South), Chief Pius Akinyelure (South-West), Chief Emmanuel Eneukwu (South-East) as members while Mr. Gideon Sammani is the secretary.

