Babachir Lawal CAN slams SGF for saying Christians are spreading rumours of Buhari’s death

The youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria has slammed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal for accusing Christians of spreading rumours of President Buhari’s death.

According to reports, the SGF had allegedly blamed Christians for fuelling rumours about the President’s death on social media.

Lawal reportedly accused Christians of criticising Muslims of pursuing their own agenda instead of pursing theirs.

The SGF also advised Christians to stop what he called the ‘pull him down syndrome’, reports say.

Speaking on the issue, the President of the CAN youth wing, Daniel Kadzai said Lawal was trying to discredit Christians.

Kadzai also accused the SGF of trying to ridicule the Christian community, adding that Lawal lied against the body of Christ.

According to Daily Post, he said “How will he (SGF) come out and even indict every Christian in Nigeria that we are the people fueling the controversy about the President’s health?

“If these people now declare war against Christians and kill everybody because of the allegation, is that not a serious disaster for us?

“Babachir David Lawal has said what the church did not permit him to say and we have not given him mandate to speak on behalf of the church.”

President Buhari has been away on vacation for over 40 days now, as a result of his reported health challenges.