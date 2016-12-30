Home > Local >

Babachir Lawal :  Attorney General queries SGF over alleged N200M fraud

Abubakar Malami has reportedly sent a query to the SGF's office the over alleged fraud at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has reportedly launched an inquiry into the alleged fraud reportedly perpetuated by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Malami sent a query to the SGF's office the over alleged fraud at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

It was reportedly gathered that the AGF sent the query on the direction of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

While the content of the query was not disclosed in the report, it was further revealed that the SGF has already responded.

ALSO READ: How SGF allegedly got N200m bribe from contract awarded by him

A source disclosed that “the SGF had replied the query and attached some documents in his reply and was done before the expiration of time given to him by the query.”

On Monday, December 19, 2016, President Buhari reportedly directed the AGF to query Babachir Lawal and the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over allegations of fraud levelled against them by the Senate.

