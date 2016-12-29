Home > Local >

Ayodele Fayose :  Sacked Ekiti LG Chairmen reject governor's N35m offer

Ayodele Fayose Sacked Ekiti LG Chairmen reject governor's N35m offer

The sacked chairmen made the rejection known at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Governor Ayodele Fayose play

Governor Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)

Fayose Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]
Pulse List 2016 10 most influential public officials of the year
Fayose Gov says FG wants to tax Nigerians to death
Fayose Group says Fayose's call for Justice Abang's sack is "idiotic"
Fayose 'Justice Abang after me because I called for his sack,' Gov alleges
Fayemi Ex-gov vows to sue Fayose's aides for libel
Fayose Governor calls on ICC to investigate alleged Shiite killings
Fayose EFCC 'boycotts' hearing of Gov's application challenging seizure of his assets
Fayose Gov celebrates birthday with traders, others (PHOTOS)
Bailout Funds 'Senate has no power to probe us' - Ekiti Govt

The 16 former Ekiti Local Government chairmen sacked by former Gov. Kayode Fayemi have rejected the N35 million offered by Gov. Ayodele Fayose out of the N3.3billion owed them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Supreme Court had on Dec. 9, ordered the State Government to pay the chairmen and counsellors N3.3 billion as compensation.

In a unanimous judgment read by Justice Chima Nweze, the Supreme Court held that the sack by Fayemi was illegal and unconstitutional.

Mr Ogunbiyi Olasunakanmi-Synergy, who led the sacked chairmen, made the rejection known at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that an attempt to subvert the Supreme Court’s judgment would be resisted by “the good people of Ekiti’’ and called on Fayose to obey the verdict of the apex court.

Olasunkanmi-Synergy said that violating the Supreme Court would amount to a total disregard to the judgment of the court.

“All the local government chairmen between 2008 and  2010 met today and unanimously rejected the governor’s offer because accepting such offer will be tantamount to disobeying the Supreme Court,’’ he said.

He said that any negotiations from the governor should be done through the association’s lawyer, Mr Obafemi Adewale.

He called on the governor to act in the interest of the people who served the state “meritoriously’’.

The former chairman, therefore, said that denying them their benefit would not augur well for the members.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs off immunity clausebullet

Local

 
BIM Only the creation of a Biafran nation will end Igbo agitation
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Governor offers amnesty to cultist in Lagos state
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja
Buhari Some of the president's top associate to go
Gunmen
In Taraba One killed, 3 injured as gunmen attack APC chieftain