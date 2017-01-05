Audu Ogbeh FG to roll out drums for farmers

Ogbeh said the celebration will be the first of its kind and would be marked across the states of the federation.

  • Published:
Audu Ogbeh play

Audu Ogbeh

(nairaland)

Aregbesola Gov says N14.2B was spent to offset 4 months salary arrears
Buhari ‘People of Kogi still have faith in president,’ Yahaya Bello says
Obaseki Governor promises speedy economic recovery in Edo , bans private tax collectors
Umahi Governor reassures Ebonyi people of better days in 2017
Oyegun Nigerians are not bothered by the recession – APC chairman says
Buhari Read the full text of President’s New Year message to Nigerians
Buhari 'My plans for Nigerians in 2017' - President
Buhari 2017 could be President's year
Okezie Ikpeazu Abia Governor presents N102.56 bn appropriation bill for 2017
Buhari President signs endangered species bill into law

The Federal Government says it is planning a celebration of farmers in the country for their enormous contributions to the economy.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed the plan when speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Ogbeh said the celebration, which would be the first of its kind, would be marked across the states of the federation.

According to him, our farmers are precious to us and without them, we will not survive.

The idea is to celebrate our farmers and encourage them to do more.

“We also need to sensitise people by telling them to get involved in agriculture,’’ he said.

On insinuations that the Federal Government was planning to forcefully collect community lands in states to sell to herdsmen with compensation to the owners, the minister described it as “complete falsehood”.

According to him, Federal Government has no such plans and we will oppose it if it comes.

He noted that some states have volunteered to give between 2,000 to 5,000 hectares of land to the Federal Government to establish cattle colonies.

We will not seize anybody’s land. I am in charge here at least for now and I have no intention of seizing anybody’s land.

“There is no need to do it. We are going to educate people on why this system of grazing we are doing now is bad.

“We are the ones telling people to go and farm. Why should I sit here and watch herdsmen eat up what people have grown.

“We recognise that herdsmen are also farmers. It is just that over the years, we have not taken the steps we should have taken, which is why they are still working around in search of grasses for their cows.

“As these cows roam around, many of them have diseases like tuberculosis which could be transferred to human beings.

“It is in our long time interest to confine the cows and keep them where we can treat them,’’ he said.

Image
  • Wife of the Rivers Governor, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (R) carring Baby of the year, baby Egba Jeremiah with Mother of the baby, Mrs Rebecca Jeremiah during the her visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Monday.   
  • From left: Principal Public Officer, National Population Commission (NPC), Mrs Aishat Yakubu; Chief Statistician of NPC, Mr Ayodele George; State Director of the NPC, Mrs Olushola Oshideko at the Presentation birth certificate to the Mother of the New Born Baby, Mrs Aderonke Akande and her Husband, Mr Olumide Akande during the official visit of the NPC to Lagos-Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • From left: Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Asabe Hamma; Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed; and mother of the first baby of the Year, Mrs Maryam Usman during the commissioner visit to specialist Hospital in Bauchi on Monday   
  • A empty road of Herbert Macaulay way during the new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Traders selling Onions at Nyanya market in Abuja on Monday   
  • Girls hawking ground-nuts in Abuja on Monday   
  • Holiday makers boarding at a bus stop to travel back to their station after the New Year holiday in Lagos on Monday   
  • Travellers boarding a taxi at Zuba park after the New Year holiday in Abuja on Monday    
  • Jawara dancers performing during an outing recently in Nasarawa state.   
  • Young men celebrating the New Year at Imiringi town in Obgia Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Monday   
  • A partially empty township road during the New Year holiday in Minna, Niger capital on Monday    
  • Some Children of Cathedral of St. Michael, during the New Year Church Service in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year, Samson, delivered at General Hospital Badagry in Lagos on Sunday (1/1/17). The baby was delivered at 12.01. A.M   
  • Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (l), with the First Baby of the year in to General Hospital Badagry, Samson, and presenting a gift to the mother, Mrs Grace Samson, during her Goodwill Visit to General Hospitals to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Lagos-State Commissioner for Health,Dr. Jide Idris (3rd l); Wife of Governor of Lagos-State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd r); Mother of the first Baby of the year, Mrs Aderonke Akande and Her Husband, Mr Olumide, during Goodwill Visit of the wife of the Governor to Lagos to the Island Maternity Hospital to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), displaying their Christmas gift items during the visit of the September 20 foundation, a private Initiative of Abayomi Awobokun to Garku IDP Camp in Mararaba,Nyanyan, in Abuja.   
  • Goc 6 Div. Port Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Kamisu Abdulkarim, Presenting, arms and ammunition recovered, during A “Cleanup Operation” on Cultist And Militant camps in Omoku Community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church, Gwagwalada in Abuja, putting incense inside the fire and to warm themselves, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church Gwagwalada in Abuja, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Procession at the New year Church Service at the Cathedral of St James the Great Oke Bola in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Cathedral of St. Michael Choirs, during the New Year Church Service In Kaduna on Sunday   
  • Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, Mr Agjole Abeh; I-G Ibrahim Idris and District Head of Goska, Mr Moses Barde, during the visit of I-G and his Team to the crises affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From left: District head of Dangoma, Alhaji Alhassan Saidu; I-G Ibrahim Idris, and D-I-G operations, Habila Joshak, during the visit of I-G and his team to the affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From Left: Bishop of Tinubu, Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Oladapo Babalola; Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His eminence, Samuel Uche; Secretary of conference, Rt. Rev. Micheal Akinwale, and Bishop of Evangelism, Rt. Rev. Edoka Amuta, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • From Left: Legal Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Lagos, Folasade Adetiba, provost of the Cathedral, Very Rev. Adebola Ojofeitimi, Diocesan, Most Rev. Dr Adebola Ademowo, and Deputy Registrar, Segun Ajayi, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year with the mother, Mrs Nafisat Lawal-Bello, at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja on Sunday (1/1/17). The Baby was delivered at 12.29.A.M.   
  • First Baby of the year at university college hospital in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu (L), distributing food items to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), during his visit to their camps in Abuja   
  • From left: Celebrant and Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside; Former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Asita O. Asita and Sen. Magnus Abe, during the 46th birthday celebration of th Director General of NIMASA in Port Harcourt at the weekend.   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Fayose 'God, shame my husband's enemies in 2017,' Governor's wife praysbullet
3 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Governor Ganduje
In Kano National Orientation Agency urges residents to be more vigilant