Atiku :  Former Vice President urge Nigerians to be tolerant

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said in a statement issued by his media office yesterday, in Abuja that Nigeria would become stronger in 2017.

Atiku in the statement described 2016 as “a year in which the nation faced a multitude of challenges, but which ended on a high note, giving us hope and confidence in what we as a nation can achieve when we stand to work together.”

He spoke further on the great feat achieved by the Nigerian Army in fighting the terrorist group, book Haram, describing it as an important victory and urging Nigerians to make peace not just in the North but in the East too.

“Our military has recorded an important victory over Boko Haram and we should be grateful for the sacrifice our men and women in uniform are prepared to make to keep us safe. To honour them, we should also remember that it is our collective responsibility to make peace, and not just in the North East.

“I believe we can and will work around our differences, because we know that our strength lies in our diversity. And when we make our New Year’s resolutions, I hope my countrymen and countrywomen will join me in aspiring to be tolerant and to listen with an open mind and heart to those who do not share our views. We should respect each other’s views and traditions, and we should remember that our humanity shows in how we treat the most vulnerable.” He said.

On the Economic state of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku admitted that Nigerians have faced a lot of hardship, but that with time, we would become innovative and competitive.

“I am confident that we will see investments in key sectors, and that steps will be taken to restore business confidence. We’ve been dealt a cruel hand, but things are looking up, and I’m confident we will emerge stronger: we’re learning to be more efficient and effective, and we’re learning to evaluate what we really need and what we can afford. We’re suffering, but we’ll become more innovative and competitive.” Atiku said.

Conclusively, he urged Nigerians to keep aspiring for a better life. In his words, “We must never stop aspiring for a better future and a better life – for us and for future generations. And we must persevere, changing the small things we can influence without losing sight of the bigger picture.”

Written by Misthura Otubu