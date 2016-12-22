Atiku Abubakar :  The recession has exposed FG’s weakness – Ex-VP says

Home > Local >

The former VP said this while answering questions from his followers on Twitter on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that the recession has exposed the weakness of running a centralised government.

The former VP said this while answering questions from his followers on Twitter on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Atiku said the responsibilities of the Federal Government must be reduced, so it does not break down.

According to him, there is no need to maintain a central government that can no longer meet its obligations.

Atiku said “So not only is our FG too large, the economic downturn has exposed fundamental weaknesses. Yes, FG duties need to be reduced/devolved.

“A large house is always harder to clean. Now if you build smaller home units, and rent to families, mixed results, but overall better kept.

“If they do the same thing - reduce FG control on the economy, thereby making it more efficient, I don't see a problem.”

ALSO READ: OBJ was angry with me because I opposed his third term bid - Atiku

 

 

 

 

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has recently been spearheading the call for the restructuring of Nigeria.

