Asari Dokubo :  Ex-militants ask Southern Kaduna indigenes to defend themselves

The former leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo has called on people of Southern Kaduna to defend their land.

Recently many people were killed and properties destroyed following a series of attacks on some Local governments in the area.

Dokubo also accused President Buhari and the Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of enabling the attackers.

According to Daily Post, the ex-militant in a statement said “The Muhammadu Buhari and El Rufai enabled ongoing Genocide in Southern Kaduna is a Supremacist and Neo Colonialist Conquest on the minorities of Northern Nigeria and by extension on all Minorities in Nigeria.

“Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari and the Niger Delta People Salvation Front cum Niger Delta People Volunteer Force (NDPSF/NDPVF) call all people of Southern Kaduna to defend them selves and balance the terror foisted on them by Buhari and El Rufai agents.

“We call on all Minorities in the North and across the Nigerian Union to mobilize support for the people of Southern Kaduna earmarked for extermination by the Gambari and Futa Jallon Expansionist.

“Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari and the Niger Delta People Salvation Front cum Niger Delta People Volunteer Force (NDPSF /NDPVF ) stand with the People of Southern Kaduna.”

Some notable Nigerians have also slammed Buhari for allegedly doing nothing about the attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna.