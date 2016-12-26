Army :  We are close to freeing the remaining Chibok girls

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed on Sunday in Abuja thqat the military is very close to rescuing the remaining Chibok girls in Boko Haram custody in Sambisa Forest.

This information was disclosed by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, commenting that the army will however not reveal whether the Chibok grils are still in Sambisa or not.

“We should allow for calm in this operation, which is still ongoing. We have yet to come to point zero. We have taken over the heart and the centre of Sambisa.

“The operation will culminate with Operation Rescue Finale which will end only when all the captives, including the Chibok girls have been rescued, and this would be soon.

“There are things we want to keep to ourselves for now. Everyone should understand that now that Sambisa is under the control of the military, there will be more rescues. We cannot say what will jeopardise the rescue operations of the troops.”

When asked whether the Sambisa Forest would be converted to a living area especially for displaced persons, he responded thus:

“What we will do with Sambisa is still left with us. “We have completely left that as a secret. It is our secret. People shouldn’t pre-empt us.”

