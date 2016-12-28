Home > Local >

Army :  Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander

Army Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander

Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor stated this during a press conference on Operation Rescue Final at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

  • Published:
Nigerian Army play

Nigerian Army

(Premium Times NG)

Boko Haram Army arrest 1,240 suspects in Sambisa raid
Buratai Sambisa forest to serve as training ground for army – Army chief says
Boko Haram Dozens of fighters surrender in southern Niger
Buhari Troops crush last Boko Haram camp in Sambisa forest, President reveals
Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!
Boko Haram Army has arrested 40 foreigners in Sambisa Forest operation
Boko Haram Terrorist arrested in Abuja market
Boko Haram Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest

The Nigerian Army said it would hold the 2017 Nigerian Army Small Arms (NASA) championship in Sambisa to enhance its presence in the forest.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Lucky Irabor, stated this during a press conference on Operation Rescue Final at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, on Wednesday.

“We would continue with our road construction in the area. As you can see, our troops are already providing motorable roads in the forest.

“The military are going to do a lot of things as part of its post-insurgency contribution to bring total normalcy and security to the North-East.

“Our troops have helped in mobilising the local people to facilitate the return of IDPs to Kala balge. But then, there is no access road to the town.

“For them to return, the road must be constructed. And that is why we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to also contribute their quota and support the government.

“Other stakeholders are also expected to repair the roads,”Irabor said.

ALSO READ: Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest

Irabor said other exercises such as military training and test of arms and equipment would also be conducted in the forest in order to completely dominate the area.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari in a group photographs with Ambassadors-designate and other Government officials at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari in a group photographs with Ambassadors-designate and other Government officials at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (7th, R); United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), Filippo Grandi (7th, L) and other officials during the High Commissioner’s visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari with Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayodele Oke; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday  
  • The head of the sub-office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Maiduguri, Ceser Mbav Tshilomo (L) welcoming the UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, during his visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement in Borno, Prof. Babagana Umara (L) receiving the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), Filippo Grandi at the airport during his visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday  
  • Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (L) welcoming the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, during a reception in honour of Rangers Football Club in Enugu on Monday 
  • From left: Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar Iii; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Captain, Rangers Football Club of Enugu, Mr Okey Odita, during a reception in honour of Rangers Football Club of Enugu on Monday 
  • From left: UNHCR Regional Representative for West Africa Region, Liz Kpam Ahua; UNHCR Director for Africa Bureau at the headquarters in Geneva, Valentin Tapsoba, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, during a News Conference at the end of the High Commissioner’s three-day working visit to Nigeria, in Abuja on Monday 
  • The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi (R) interacting with a baby during his visit to Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) react during the visit of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi to their Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • From left: Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Nigeria, Angele Dikongue-Atangana; Borno Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Prof. Babangana Umara; and the UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, during Grandi's visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) fetch pipe-borne water during the visit of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi to their Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Members of Adamawa branch of Association of Nigerian Architectural Professionals (ANAP) and pupils of Low Cost Primary School, Yola planting trees to mark the end of year’s school programme on Monday 
  • From left: The chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, Bro. Felix Obuah; former Governor of Rivers, Sir Celestine Omehia; Speaker, Rivers House of Assembly, Mr Dabo Adams; Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo; and Gov. Nyesom Wike, during a Thanksgiving Mass held by PDP after a successful Rivers Legislative Rerun Elections, in Port Harcourt on Sunday 
  • Chaplain of the Chaplaincy of the Catholic Institute of West Africa, Rev. Mosgnr Pius Kii, praying for Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a Thanksgiving Mass held by People’s Democratic Party after a successful Rivers Legislative Rerun Elections, in Port Harcourt on Sunday 
  • From left: Member of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Mr Chukwura James-Udeli; Mr James Yakubu; Mr Charles Etuk and Mr Suleiman Aoguna, during “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. 
  • Representative of the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Bode Durotoye (R) ready to tee-off during the “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. With him are Chairman, Grassroots Sports Festival, Mr Awgelo Peter-Elosia (M) and a golfer, Mr Lanre Shittu. 
  • Guest Lecture, Prof. Obinna Onjekwe; Acting Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Prof. Echezona Ezeanolue; and Director of Public Health and representative of the Minister of Health, Dr Evelyn Ngige, at the 2ND Annual Primary Health Care Service Lecture organised by NPHCDA in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of State for Budget, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau, during the Public Presentation of the 2016 Budget Proposal tagged: 'Budget of Recovery and Growth', at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau; Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; and Minister of Communication, Alhaji Abdur-Raheem Shittu, during the Public Presentation of the 2016 Budget Proposal tagged: 'Budget of Recovery and Growth', at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday  
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (M), presenting the ministry’s ‘Roadmap for the Growth and Development of the Nigerian Mining Industry’ during the end of year News Conference and Launch of Mining Implementation Strategy Team (MIST), in Abuja on Monday. With him is the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari (2nd, R); Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Sen. James Manager (2nd, L); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas; and Chairman, of MIST, Prof. Olugbenga Okunlola. 
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (L) at the commissioning of Surveillance Vehicles for Mines Officers Nationwide in Abuja on Monday 
  • Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, making a Public Presentation of the 2017 Budget Proposal tagged: ‘Budget of Recovery and Growth’, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, during the Public Presentation of the 2017 Budget Proposal tagged: ‘Budget of Recovery and Growth’, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday  
  • Members of the Distinguished Child's Lifestyle Initiative (DCLI) agitating for the protection of Child's Rights during the first convention of DCLI, in Lagos on Monday 
  • From left: Wife of the Governor of Bauchi state, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed receiving a UNICEF document from the Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Bauchi state, Dr Abdulai Kaikai, during a meeting at the UNICEF office in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Bauchi state, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed (M); Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Bauchi state, Dr Abdulai Kaikai (3rd, R) and others, after a meeting and presentation of UNICEF document to the Governor’S wife at the UNICEF office in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Tenants of Oyo State Government owned Agbowo Shopping Complex protesting over alleged continued closure of their shops by the State Government due to matters relating to renovation, in Ibadan on Monday  
  • Mr Yusuf Bashar, displaying some of the intercepted ammunitions concealed in two imported cars, in Lagos on Monday  
  • GOC, 3 Div. Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dauke (L) assisted by the Managing Director of Integrated Engineering Associates, Mr Hassan Kuliya, to decorate the newly promoted Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya with his new rank, during the decoration of newly promoted senior Military Officers in Jos on Monday 
  • From left: Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Ola-Makinde; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; wife of the Governor, Florence; President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Supo Ayokunle; General Evangelist, Christ Apostolic Church, Dr Kayode Abiara; and Anglican Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Archbishop Joseph Akinfenwa, at the 2016 Oyo State Christmas Carol and Thanksgiving Service, in Ibadan. 
  • Members of the Distinguished Child's Lifestyle Initiative (DCLI) cutting their first anniversary cake during the first convention of DCLI, in Lagos on Monday 
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (5th, L); Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari (3rd, L); President of Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Sani (L); Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zanib Bagudu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas and others, during the commissioning of Surveillance Vehicles for Mines Officers Nationwide, in Abuja on Monday 
  • Participants at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s 2ND Annual Primary Health Care Service Lecture in Abuja on Monday 
  • Representative of the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Yakubu Gambo (L) with Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Anne Okonkwo, at the Joint National Project Steering Committee Meeting in Abuja on Monday 
  • A cross-section of State Commissioners for Education at the Joint National Project Steering Committee Meeting in Abuja on Monday  
  • Chairman, Grassroots Sports Festival, Mr Awgelo Peter-Elosia (R) presenting the Overall Winner’s trophy of the “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament, Mr Oniyangi Suleiman (L), at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. 
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Power and Head of the Advisory Power Team, Damilola Ogunbiyi; Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding, Chinedu Ugbo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Children at an exhibition after meeting with the North East Children/Winners of the 2016 Protecting Education Advocacy Challege at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority;(NCAA) Mr Multar Usman, Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and Chief of Staff to Minister of State for Aviation, Dr Ibrahim Idris at a News Conference on Aviation fuel crisis in Abuja on Monday 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with North East Children winners of the 2016 Protecting Education Advocacy Challenge after meeting with the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
2 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
3 Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kadunabullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President meets Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister, Embalo
Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram
Boko Haram Army arrest 1,240 suspects in Sambisa raid
Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest
Niger Delta Militants
Niger Delta Pay backlog of our stipends – Ex-militants tell Buhari