Boko Haram Army recovers corpses of 15 soldiers declared missing

The Nigerian army said the soldiers, who went missing during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram terrorists from a town in Borno State, have been buried.

Nigerian soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun play Nigerian soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Corpses of 15 soldiers declared missing in action have been recovered, the Nigerian Army has said.

The soldiers went missing during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno State, on October 16, 2016.

The Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’, Major-General Lucky Irabor, disclosed this on Wednesday, January 11, at a weekly review of ‘Operation Rescue Final’, at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

He said: "The corpses were recovered at Kamadugou River line area in Maiduguri.

"Among the recovered corpses was that of Lieutenant-Colonel K. Yusuf, the former Commanding Officer of 223 Tank Battalion.

"They had since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours."

The army also said it arrested  963 suspected members of the Boko Haram sect during an operation between January 4 and 9.

