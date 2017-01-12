Corpses of 15 soldiers declared missing in action have been recovered, the Nigerian Army has said.

The soldiers went missing during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno State, on October 16, 2016.

The Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’, Major-General Lucky Irabor, disclosed this on Wednesday, January 11, at a weekly review of ‘Operation Rescue Final’, at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

He said: "The corpses were recovered at Kamadugou River line area in Maiduguri.

"Among the recovered corpses was that of Lieutenant-Colonel K. Yusuf, the former Commanding Officer of 223 Tank Battalion.

"They had since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours."

ALSO READ: We should be very worried if 83 Nigerian Soldiers are missing

The army also said it arrested 963 suspected members of the Boko Haram sect during an operation between January 4 and 9.