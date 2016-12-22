Army :  New video of troops scrambling for food in Sambisa forest surfaces

Another video showing soldiers waging war against Boko Haram in the North-East, scrambling for food has surfaced on social media.

This is coming after a video showing some soldiers who allegedly fainted because they could not get water to drink, was posted online.

You will recall that the Army hierarchy dismissed the first video saying it was shot over six months ago by some mischievous elements.

According to Punch, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said “We wish to state that the video clip was shot more than six months ago by some mischievous and disgruntled elements when 29 Task Force Brigade captured Alagarno Forest and environs in Borno State.

“It is disheartening that some mischievous elements have decided to circulate it now, creating the false impression that it is a recent occurrence.”

Recently, also, a group of soldiers assigned to fight Boko Haram openly confronted their superiors.