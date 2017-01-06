Army Military to launch Operation Accord to curb herdsmen, farmers clash

The Nigerian Army said it had concluded plan to launch “Operation Accord” to put an end to clashes between farmers/herdsmen in the country.

Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, the Acting Director of Information, Office of the Chief of Defence Staff, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Warri, Delta.

Abubakar, who was on a tour of media locations across the military operational areas in the country, said that ”Operation Accord” would be a mitigating instrument against the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

”Anytime from now it will become operationalised and the issues of herdsmen going against innocent citizens will be a thing of the past,” he said.

He said that the military was committed to rescuing all individuals held hostage by the Boko Haram sect.

He also solicited for media cooperation to enable them succeed in the mandate.

” I am assuring Nigerians that the Armed Forces and security agents will never live any stone unturned to rescue all those that have been taken hostage by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“The Nigerian military and security agencies are extending the hand of fellowship by way of collaboration, synergising and seeking your cooperation and understanding.

“Media is one of the key stakeholders and partner in most of the military operations in the Nigeria spectrum and has been an agent in fostering peaceful and harmonious relationship,” he said.

The director said that the military had gone through reformation, adding that its operations were being given wider coverage.

He said that the military was operating in a unique situation that had to do with crisis and needed sensitisation with high level of professionalism in reportage.

Abubakar said that the Nigerian Armed Forces had conducted over 13 operations in the country.

“We are mopping up through Operation Rescue Finale and other operations put in place by other services,” he said.

Abubakar urged the media to assist by way of sensitising the populace to provide useful information.