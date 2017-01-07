Aregbesola Governor urges religious leaders to pray for quick recovery of nation’s economy

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has urged religious leaders in the country not to relent in praying for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy.

The governor made call on Friday when he received the leadership of Methodist Church of Nigeria, at the Government House, Osogbo.

Aregbesola said the country has reached a climax where prayers and supplication are indispensable to facilitate quick recovery of the economy.

“I am a product of prayers. I believe strongly in the efficacy of prayers. That is why our administration has been growing from strength to strength.

“As we all know, the present economic situation has challenged each and everyone on the need to move closer to God and as well support the country with prayers.

“We must all pray vehemently to rescue our nation out of the current socio-economic, religious, cultural and political unrest”, he said.

Besides, the governor said his administration had been working hard in reviving the the economy of the state as well as positioning it as the most viable economy in the country.

He said his administration, since inception in 2010, has been threading the path of economic reinvigoration, which according to him, had helped to record unprecedented feats in the last six years.

ALSO READ: APC faults Aregbesola for visiting Fayose, says it's shocking and embarrassing

Earlier, the Archbishop of Ilesa Arch-diocese of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Amos Akindeko, eulogised the governor for always placing God first in all his dealings.

Akindeko, who led other men of God in prayers, asked God to continue to uphold the state and its people.