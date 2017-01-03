Aregbesola Gov says N14.2B was spent to offset 4 months salary arrears

Aregbesola said that the disbursement of the Paris Club deductions refunds which made N11.7 billion available for the state had brought some relief to the state.

  • Published:
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state. play

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state.

(Punch)

Rauf Aregbesola Governor grants amnesty to 4 death-row inmates
Rauf Aregbesola Osun governor presents N138.2bn 2017 budget to Assembly
Aregbesola Osun Govt offers free train service for Christmas, New Year celebration
Aishat Buhari First Lady thanks friends over Zahra’s wedding
Lai Mohammed Things will be better in 2017
Rauf Aregbesola ‘I’ve not collected salary since I entered office,’ Osun governor says

Gov Rauf Aregbesola of Osun says the State Government has spent N14.2 billion to offset four months salary arrears of workers in Dec. 2016.

Aregbesola made the remarks at an interdenominational thanksgiving service in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to him, the ability of the state government to pay workers salaries for September, October, November and December, 2016 in a record of less than two weeks period is a huge relief.

He said that the disbursement of the Paris Club deductions refunds which made N11.7 billion available for the state had brought some relief to the state.

The governor, however, said that the state needed to intensify its efforts towards self sustenance.

We are grateful that our hardships are getting over giving us indications that the New Year would be better, ’’ the governor said.

The governor while expressing appreciation to workers, who showed understanding, appealed to them to continue to show understanding with the government.

Aregbesola said the state would invest massively in agriculture in the New Year, saying that the government would give financial assistance to those who were interested in farming.

In a speech, the Head of Service, Mr Sunday Owoeye, commended the Osun workforce for their courage and commitment to duty.

Owoeye said that revenue generation should be a major focus of the workers in the new year. 

Image
  • FIDELITY BANK AWARDS WINNERS OF GET ALERT IN MILLIONS SAVING PROMO IN ABUJA 
  • The General Manager/Regional Bank Head, Abuja 1, Fidelity Bank PLC, Hassan Imam (R) assisted by the Regional Bank Head, Abuja 2 (L), Halilu Malabu to present a cheque of the sum of N 2 Million to Peter Iboro, a staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture, during presentation of prizes to winners of Fidelity Bank PLC’s ‘”Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo” in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left are winners of Fidelity Bank PLC’s “Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo”: Peter Iboro, a staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture who won the sum of Two Million Naira; Salman Musa, a businessman who won the sum of Five Million Naira; and Rahama Tahir, a corps Doctor who won the sum of One Million Naira, during presentation of prizes in Abuja on Thursday 
  • The Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank PLC, Mohammed Balarabe (R) assisted by the Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Adolphus Eke (L) to present a cheque of the sum of N 5 Million to Salman Musa, a businessman who won the star prize in the quarterly Fidelity Bank PLC’s “Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo”, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From Left: Former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme; Chairman of the occassion, Prof. Barth Nnaji; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; and Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday 
  • Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (4th, L) with other dignitaries at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday  
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Editor-in-Chief, Mr Lawal Ado; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Minister of Communication Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, during the Minister’s visit to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Gov. Chief Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; his Enugu State counterpart, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; Attorney-General of Bauchi State, Mr Rabi Umar; and other officials during 2016/2017 Legal Year Ceremony at the High Court complex in Bauchi on Thursday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris; D-I-G Folunso Adebanjo and D-I-G Emma Inyang, during the inauguration of a Join Panel to investigate the killings and violence during the 10th December, 2016 Rivers Rerun Elections, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • Members of the Joint Panel to investigate the killings and violence during the 10th December, 2016 Rivers Rivers Rerun Elections during their inauguration by the I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Treasurer, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Doosunr Iwambe; Guest Lecturer, Mr Olawale Fapolunda; and Chairman of NAJUC, Mr Tobi Soniyi, during the 2016 Annual Lecture with the theme: ‘The Role of the Media in Enhancing the Campaign for Human Rights Protection in Nigeria on Thursday 
  • Guest Lecturer, Mr Olawale Fapolunda (3rd, L); Chairman, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Mr Tobi Soniyi (4th, L); Vice Chairman of NAJUC, Wumi Obabori; and other judiciary correspondents, at the 2016 Annual Lecture with the theme: ‘The Role of the Media in Enhancing the Campaign for Human Rights Protection in Nigeria on Thursday 
  • Vice National President, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr Mukhtar Sirajo (R) decorating Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as a Patron of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Plateau Chapter, in Jos on Thursday 
  • Public Relations Officer, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Dr Ifeoluwa Adebayo-Begun; President of ARD, UCH Branch, Dr Segun Olaopa; and Vice President of ARD, UCH Branch, Dr Ibisola Babalola, at a News Conference on the Annual General Meeting of ARD in Ibadan on Thursday  
  • Attorney General of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Umar inspecting Guard of Honour during 2016/2017 Legal Year Ceremony at the High Court complex in Bauchi on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (L), inaugurating the Justice Chinwendu-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings and violence during the December 10, 2016 Rerun Elections in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From Left: Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Government functionaries during the Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Former Rivers State Commissioner for Powers, Mr Augustine Wokocha; Vice Chairman, Rivers State APC, Mr Peter Odike and Member, APC Rivers State, Mr Lucky Odeli, during a News Conference on the outcome of December 10, 2016 Rivers State Re-Run Election in Rivers State on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (R) receiving a copy of the Authority Newspapers from the Managing Director, Authority Newspapers Ltd, Mr Madu Onorah during his visit to the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (L); Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo (M) and a delegation from Authority Newspapers led by the MD, Mr Madu Onuorah during their visit to Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over at Pinnacle Broadcast Centre in Abuja.
    Chairman, Pinnacle Broadcast Ltd, Sir Lucky Omoluwa; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Director-General , National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Malam Is'haq Modibbo Kawu during the Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left: Representative of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ahmad Bala; Director-General, Institute of Peace and Conflicts Resolution (IPCR),Prof. Oshita Oshita and Chairman, House Committee on IDPs, Rep. Sani Zoro during a Consultative Meeting and Unveiling of the Infrastructure For Peace (I4P) Programme in Abuja on Thursday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]bullet
2 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
3 Patience Jonathan EFCC goes after ex-First Lady's cousin who 'owns'...bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Babachir David Lawal.
Buhari "Sack Babachir Lawal now," Nigerians tell President