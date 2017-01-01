APC :  Party's New Year message to Nigerians

The All Progressive Congress (APC) through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullah, has shared its 2017 New Year message with Nigerians.

The message reads “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes Nigerians a happy and prosperous 2017 New Year.

“The Party thanks Nigerians for their support and commitment to the APC-led Government in 2016. We understand that the past year has been a difficult one for Nigerians as Government laid the necessary foundation for setting our country on the path of sustainable growth. We are confident however that many of Government’s effort will begin to yield positive dividends this year as our country climbs out of the current economic recession.”

The party went further to restate the amount of confidence it has in President Muhammad Buhari and his APC-led Administration, while noting also that “the APC continues to stand with Nigerians.”

“The APC continues to stand with the people of Nigeria and have confidence in the ability and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide the necessary leadership to set our economy and our country on the path of recovery and self-reliance.

“With the effective defeat of Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast, we have achieved one of the major promises the Party made to Nigerians even as the Government continues to work on improving the safety of lives of Nigerians across the country.”

Conclusively, the party appealed to the citizens of Nigeria to be more patient and be more supportive of the APC-led administration.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be more patient and continue to support the APC-Government as we bring our country on the path of peace, progress, and stability.

"We wish all Nigerians a Happy New Year!”

Written by Misthura Otubu