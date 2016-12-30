Home > Local >

Amosun :  Governor signs 2017 budget to law

Following the presentation of the “Budget of Repositioning” by the executive governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the State House of Assembly has passed N221 billion 2017 appropriation bill into law.

Although the House approved the bill in less than 40 days after the presentation, the amount proposed by the governor was reduced by about N38m.

Currently, capital expenditure stands at N118.3 billion which is 53.5% of the total budget, and recurrent expenditure stands at N102b representing 46.5% of the budget. Expected revenue stands at N114.3 billion. Also, the amount allocated for salaries was increased from the proposed N62.7 billion to N62.8 billion, which is an increase of over N100 million.

Furthermore, the speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr. Suraju Adekunbi directed that a copy of the bill should be sent to the governor for his assent.

Governor Amosun after signing the said bill promised that notwithstanding the economic recession currently faced by the country, the implementation of the budget is guaranteed.

In the same vein, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ogun State chapter has commended Senator Ibikunle Amosun for the efforts made by his administration to help eradicate poverty and better the condition of citizens.

A statement signed by Mr. Sola Lawal, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary in Ogun State reads: “The significance of this cannot be overemphasized, as the Amosun administration has demonstrated commitment to eradicate poverty and improve the economic condition of the people.”

Written by Misthura Otubu

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

