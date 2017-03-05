The Federal Government has discredited the 2016 report by Amnesty International (AI), saying it did not conform to local and international standards.

In the report, which was made public on February 22, AI accused the Nigerian military and other security agencies of extra-judicial killings.

The report read in part: "In south-east Nigeria, security forces led by the military, embarked on a chilling campaign of arbitrary arrests, extra-judicial executions and enforced disappearances.

"Many individuals are still being detained incommunicado while state security agents have killed at least 150 peaceful pro-Biafra protesters."

But the ministry of foreign affairs queried why the report failed to condemn the atrocities committed by terrorist groups.

In a statement released by the ministry's spokesman, Clement Aduku, it also wondered why AI did not subject its report to wide consultations and in-depth engagement, in line with best practices.

The statement read: "Such omission made the scenario captured in the report itself to totally lack conformity to both local and international standards. The federal government does not, and will not condone, the brazen and needless display of lack of regard for constituted authority by any unlawful groups.

"Accordingly, no persons or group of persons will be allowed to destabilize the peace, stability and security, or jeopardise the unity and sovereign existence of Nigeria. No matter how highly placed and the level of external support such individuals or group of persons enjoy.

"Nonetheless, if any security personnel are found to have flouted the rules of engagement, or acted unprofessionally, such officers would be punished in accordance with the provisions of the law. Nigeria remains committed to the freedom of expression and association, peaceful assembly and protest within the confines of the law.

"On lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTI), the inviolability of the enactment of the national assembly and the sovereign right of Nigerians expressed through their religious-cum-ethical values and cultural rights must be respected by all."