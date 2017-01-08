Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto Govt disbands Hisbah Commission

Katami said that the decision was taken on Saturday during a meeting with the leadership of three factions in the commission.

  • Published:
Aminu Tambuwal play

Aminu Tambuwal

(Daily Trust)

Tambuwal Coal in commercial quantity discovered in Sokoto – Governor reveals
In Sokoto Govt proposes N204.23B budget for 2017
Tambuwal Gov to deduct Education Levy from workers’ salaries in Sokoto
We Are One Albinos ask Sokoto government for monthly allowance
In Sokoto State concludes pilot survey on 40 secondary schools
Wike Governor visits Sultan of Sokoto
In Sokoto Govt to conduct proficiency test for teachers
Buhari Tambuwal says Nigerians should support president

Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami says the state government has disbanded the state Hisbah Commission due to crisis in the commission.

The commissioner made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Sunday.

Katami said that the decision was taken on Saturday during a meeting with the leadership of three factions in the commission and the officials of ministries of religious affairs and Justice.

He said “This action was taken as the three groups had failed to harmonise themselves into one group, for efficient and united operations.

” The state government had given them a grace of over one year to do so, but the groups had failed to harmonise, this is contrary to the Act establishing the commission.

” This had allowed unnecessary bickering, unilateral operations, while myriad of complaints were received from members of the public about alleged overzealousness and high handedness of its operatives.”

Katami directed the Chairman of the commission, Dr Adamu Kasarawa, to immediately hand over all documents and property of the commission to his office.

Reacting, Kasarawa denied the allegations of wrong doing by the over 9,000 strong operatives of the commission.

He said “This action by the state government is very unfortunate, but I will hand over all items and documents with me as directed, because I am a law abiding citizen.

” It is not also true that we have been operating unilaterally, but some officials were not happy with some of our most recent operations.’’

The commissioner said that the state government would soon constitute a proper and harmonised leadership of the commission.

Image

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Nigerian Army Troops
Nigerian Army Military denies mass killing of Igbo youths allegation