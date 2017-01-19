Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto governor approves posting of 98 midwives to health centres

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the deployment of 98 midwives to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, disclosed this on Thursday in Sokoto in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the midwives were those who recently graduated from the Sokoto State College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery, Sokoto.

"The deployment is part of efforts to boost manpower development in health sector across the state.

”The ministry appreciates the efforts of Tambuwal in boosting manpower in the area of health,” the commissioner said.

Kakale called on the newly posted midwives to be dedicated adding, "The ministry will set up a supervisory team to ensure punctuality.

” I am also urging them to work hard for the progress of the state, as well as justify the confidence reposed in them," he added.

