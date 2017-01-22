Aminu Masari Governor tasks teachers, parents on morality

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Sunday enjoined teachers, parents and community leaders to inculcate good morals and discipline in children.

Masari gave the task at the graduation ceremony of 82 Islamiyya students that have successfully memorised the Holy Qur’an held at Madarasatul Hidayatul Islam Wa Tahfizul Qur’an in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

The governor was represented by the Chairman, Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KATSIEC), Alhaji Ibrahim Bako.

Masari emphasised the significance of both modern education and religious knowledge in the overall development of children in the society.

The governor also called for the establishment of more faith-based schools for the purpose of imparting both religious knowledge and teaching modern education simultaneously in the society.

According to him, such schools enhance moral training of the youths who will shun social vices and contribute meaningfully towards rapid development of their immediate environment.

Masari appealed to wealthy individuals to support the efforts aimed at bringing up morally sound youth and children while commending the contributions of individuals such as Malam Nuhu Maiwada, Alhaji Jibrin Jibson, Malam Muntari Sagir and Malam Abubakar Murtala.

The governor urged school teachers and other stakeholders to redouble their efforts at producing children with all round development, describing education as pivot of development in every community.

He stressed the need for monitoring and evaluation in ensuring that quality education is provided at all times.

In his remarks, Justice Mamman Nasir, retired President of Appeal Court of Appeal and District Head of Malumfashi, called on government to give priority attention to Islamiyya schools at the grassroots in view of their importance in promoting a morally upright society.

Represented by Alhaji Bello Sada, Nasir pledged the continued support of the traditional institution to all efforts geared towards propagating Islam and promoting discipline among the youth and children in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that N1.2 million was contributed at the launching of an appeal fund for the construction of the permanent site for the school and public presentation of the school’s almanac.

The highest personal donation of N500,000 cash came from Masari, while Sada gave N50,000 for the almanac.