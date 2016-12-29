Ambode :  ‘We will change Badagry for good,’ Governor promises

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has said that his administration will transform Badagry.

Ambode also promised to do a lot of projects in Badagry that would bring out the town’s tourism potential.

The governor made the comments on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, during the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta.

“I know that there are lots of youths in Badagry and we have decided that throughout next year, we are coming to do a lot of projects in Badagry that will bring out all the tourism potentials of Badagry,” Ambode said.

“To start with, next month, we are coming to construct a 500-seater Arts Theatre and a Cinema just opposite the General Hospital. You already see what is going on at the Badagry Marina, it will create a lot of jobs for all of you but more importantly, I want you to take advantage of the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) that we have created.

“We believe all of us that are out of job for now, we have designed a way that you can have access to the ETF so that you can create jobs among yourselves. I want people to live in Badagry, work here and also play in Badagry. That is what we have started; we are going to continue and in the next 18 months, Badagry will change forever for good,” he added.

Ambode also said that he had once lived in the state and urged the young people in the area to take their education seriously.