Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday restated the state government’s commitment to the welfare of members of the Nigerian Legion.

Already, he said N5 million had been provided by the administration to support the families of the fallen heroes and the Nigerian Legion.

Ambode spoke at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at the Remembrance Arcade at Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island.

The 9 Brigrade commander, Brig.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, while speaking with newsmen, said the remembrance day was in remembrance of the fallen heroes — soldiers who lost their lives in serving the nation particularly in war time.

Also speaking, the State Commandant of the Nigerian Legion, retired Col. Samuel Akande, expressed satisfaction over the success of the remembrance day, adding that the governor had always contributed to the development of the legion.

“Nigerian Legion is using this opportunity to thank Gov. Ambode for all the provisions and care for the legion.

“He gave us N5 million and also promised two vehicles one of which has been provided, ” he said.

Akande prayed to God to continue to protect the soldiers still in the war front and in service, hoping that peace, stability and economic prosperity would be restored to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the celebration was the laying of wreaths by Ambode, officers and others in honour of the fallen heroes.

As usual, the occasion also witnessed gun salutes and release of pigeons and balloons to signify peace and freedom while prayers were also offered for the families of the fallen heroes, the Nigerian Armed Forces, Service Commanders and the country.

Present at the occasion were top military brass, the State Police Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, among others.