Ambode Prepare for surprises in 2017 - Governor tells Lagosians

Ambode gave the assurance at the state's annual thanksgiving service which was held at the State House, Alausa.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday said there would be pleasant surprises in the state in 2017.

Ambode gave the assurance at the state’s annual thanksgiving service with theme “Gratitude to God” held at the State House, Alausa.

He said that the surprises would be witnessed in every sector of the state.

“We are determined, and God willing, we shall continue to achieve an all-inclusive progress and prosperity in the state.

“We believe that as we are gathered this evening to praise Him and glorify His Holy name, new doors and windows of opportunities shall be opened for us as individuals, as a state and a nation.

“Exactly a year ago, we were gathered here.

“Recall as part of my wishes, I had stated that despite the bleak economic outlook predicted in many quarters, Lagos State will grow in leaps and bounds and be prosperous.
“No doubt, God has been faithful.
“As we covet greater prosperity for all of us here and the state this year, we are confident that our God will never fail us,” Ambode said.
He said that the occasion was to reaffirm faith and belief in God and His grace.
The governor said he believed that the occasion would also open new doors of opportunities.
He prayed that God would honour President Muhammadu Buhari as he leads the ship of the nation to its rightful destination.
Ambode, while thanking religious leaders for their steadfastness, urged them to continue to pray for the state and for the government.
“We appreciate your ceaseless prayers and wise counsel and pray that divine anointing shall never cease to flow in your lives,” Ambode said.

In his sermon, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said for people to experience a new beginning, they must be willing to follow God completely.

He said there was the need to serve God in truth and spirit to have such experience.

Adeboye said that leaving the camp of the devil and embracing God’s camp was necessary to achieve positive change in life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that special prayers were offered for the state and the nation at the service.

