Ambode :  Governor urges Nigerians to show love this season

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode in his Christmas goodwill message made available to newsmen on Saturday 24 of December 2016, stated that his administration would continue to ensure that the welfare and standard of living of Lagosians are of utmost priority.

In the goodwill message which was signed by Habib Haruna, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, He said:

“The season of Christmas is one that exemplifies the virtues of love and peaceful co-existence. We must continue to extend hand of love, benevolence and live as one family irrespective of our creed or colour. We must also continue to respect each other’s right to live freely and peacefully. The period of Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is the symbol of Christianity and the harbinger of peace, love and good tidings.”

He further urged Nigerians to show love to those who are in need in order to help bring smiles to their faces.

“There is no better way to celebrate the season than by showing love and being our brother’s keeper. Let us cultivate the habit of giving to those who need our help at this time; it would go a long way to put smile on their faces.”

At the Christmas Eve Dance of Yoruba Tennis Club, Held at Onikan, Lagos on Thursday, 24th December, 2015, the Governor further urged Lagosians to support his administration as the Government alone cannot do it all.

“I want to use this opportunity to seek for your support of the programmes and policies of this administration. Government alone cannot ensure full implementation of the budget; the people also have to keep their own side of the bargain by diligently performing their civic obligations to the Government through prompt and regular payment of taxes.

“The success of the year 2016 budget is anchored on our Internally Generated Revenue. We would pay greater attention to E-Governance to help boost service delivery to our people. The revenue derived from the Federal Allocation has been on the decline and is expected to decline further.

“All of us therefore have our jobs cut out for us in the New Year. Lagos State must be clean, safe and prosperous. That is our promise to the people and it is a promise I intend to keep.”

Written by Misthura Otubu