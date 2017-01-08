Ambode Governor to sack some non-performing commissioners?

Reports say Governor Ambode is not happy with the overall performance of the lagging commissioners.
Reports also say some of the affected government officials have tendered their resignation before the announcement of their sack.
Ambode had earlier axed the following commissioners: Folorunsho Folarin-Coker (Tourism), Dr. Mustapha Akinkunmi (Finance) and Dr. Ekundayo Mobereola (Transport).
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde has however debunked the reports of a cabinet shake-up.
Ayorinde said “If anyone resigns, only the person and the governor can make the announcement. Also, only the governor can announce a change of his cabinet. It is not appropriate to react to rumours.”
Meanwhile, Governor Akinwumi Ambode has promised to make life more comfortable for Lagosians in 2017.