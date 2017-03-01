Ambode Governor signs environmental bill into law

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday signed into law a bill providing for the management, protection and development of the environment in the state.

Ambode, who signed the bill into law in Alausa, said that it would also serve as an investment vehicle to create jobs, while making the environment cleaner and healthier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new law, known as “Environmental Management and Protection Law,’’ harmonises all the laws and regulations pertaining to the environment in the state.

The new law makes provisions for water, sanitation and general hygiene.

Ambode said an environmental consortium would be established for waste collection, processing and disposal services for residential buildings, over a long term concession period.

“The consortium will be expected to run a 24-hour operation at the transfer loading stations and the landfills which will undoubtedly address a large number of the operational challenges previously experienced,” he said.

The governor also said that the commercial sector would be serviced by licensed operators.

Ambode announced that the Olusosun dumpsite which currently served as the major waste disposal facility in the state, would be closed down.

According to him, multiple new facilities befitting the status of Lagos will be opened.

“Everyone from the cart pushers to the existing PSPs and casual workers at the dumpsites have been considered in the plan and will be accommodated within the new environmental regime,” Ambode said.

He explained that the overhauling process would be carried out in partnership with the private sector.

Ambode said that in accordance with the provisions of the law, community sanitation workers would be employed to sweep all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Sanitation will be a daily activity not just once a month. Which is why we are deploying a workforce of Community Sanitation Workers in every ward,” he said.

The governor said that a public utility levy would replace all service fees paid to the State Waste Management Agency.

He said that the Public Utility Levy would be managed by a Board of Trustees, stressing that the new law would be implemented to the letter.

Ambode appealed to residents to join hands with his administration in ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.

He said that the Office of Civic Engagement would embark on a campaign to sensitise residents on their duties and rights under the new law.