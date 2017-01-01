Home > Local >

Ambode :  Governor promises to make life comfortable for Lagosians

Ambode Governor promises to make life comfortable for Lagosians

Ambode also said the New Year will bring limitless possibilities and happiness for residents of Lagos.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has promised to make life more comfortable for Lagosians in 2017.

According to Vanguard, Ambode said the New Year will bring limitless possibilities for residents of Lagos.

The Lagos state Governor said this while addressing Lagosians at the One Lagos Fiesta, in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2016.

He said “Our vision remains the same: to create a smart mega city where business and creative opportunity abound; where physical and social amenities are world class; and where lives and property are safe and secured.”

Ambode also said 2017 is a special year for Lagos, because the state will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its creation.

ALSO READ: Lagos to construct 5 Elderly Care Centres - Ambode says

Speaking at the event, he said “Welcome to 2017, our anniversary year where Lagos is 50. Lagos, the smallest, the oldest, the richest, most populous and most prosperous State in Nigeria.

“We are undoubtedly the world’s largest and most celebrated black city state. But we also recognize the need to reflect and be strategic and this is why our approach to governance has been low in hype and flop but high in performance by keeping our promises to you at all times. We promise not to disappoint you in this New Year.”

Governor Ambode also offered to grant amnesty to cult members who renounce their membership of cult groups.

