Ambode :  Governor offers amnesty to cultist in Lagos state

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode speaking in Ikorodu, at the One Lagos Fiesta on Tuesday has offered to grant amnesty to cult members who renounce their membership of cult groups.

“In the last few months, we have been having challenges of cultism in the Ikorodu area, and a lot of issues that relate to kidnapping.

“So, we are going to strike a deal tonight; we are going to say no to cultism and then we are going to encourage all of you. We are going to grant amnesty to anyone who is a cult member.

“I want to use the whole of 2017 to rehabilitate all those who have been doing bad things; we are going to provide money and we are going to provide jobs,” the governor said.

He went further to encourage the youths while adding that their turning a new leaf would not go unrewarded. “We are going to encourage ourselves; wherever you find somebody that is not doing anything well, you can either tell the monarch here or come to us, we will give you protection; we offer you money and then we are going to offer you automatic jobs.

So, we all agree to say no to domestic violence, kidnapping, rape and no to cultism. Once you sign on, we would offer you anything that you want,” He said.

Ambode spoke also on the importance of education regardless of whatever talent might be possessed by the youths in the state. Quoting the dear governor, “What I brought to you tonight is to let you know that education is very important. You can be who you want to be.

If I was not a governor, I would be an accountant; if I was not an accountant, maybe I would have been an entertainer because I love music, I love arts, I love entertainment and that is why I want to encourage all of you, firstly, we must all be educated and then you can now use you creative talents to be who you want to be.”

Written by Misthura Otubu