Ambode :  Governor celebrates with Epe youths, plans to create more jobs

At the One Lagos Fiesta which held on Monday in Epe area of Lagos, Mr. Akinwunmni Ambode, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, urged youths in the State to cultivate the habit of working hard in order to be successful, to embrace peace and shun violence.

He also added that he set out like most of the youths and became the governor of Lagos State through the grace of God.

Quoting the state Governor, “We believe so much in all of you. We know that you are our future. Like most of you, I started from here. By the grace of God today, I am your governor and so there will be many more governors from this crowd. But if you want to be a President; if you want to be a Governor; if you want to a Doctor or you want to be a lawyer and so on, you must now work hard and trust more in God.”

Ambode also promised that his administration would continue to create an enabling environment for the youths to aspire to be who they want to be.

“So, even when you work hard, our duty, as government, is to provide the enabling environment for all of you and so we are going to create more jobs for our youths and also we will create more facilities so that you can crave on your talents to become more creative.”

While speaking on the facilities provided for youths in Lagos State, the Governor referenced the Employment Trust Fund (ETF). “Those of you who are out of school or are graduates now and you do not have jobs; the ETF is available for all of you. Between now and November next year, we are providing an Arts Theatre in Epe. It is going to be a 500-seater Theatre and we will also have a modern cinema here in Epe.

“We are bringing a shopping mall to Epe also. We will create more jobs but I want you to be the best. I will support you and I pray that all the things that I have gained from here, you will gain better ones than me,” he said.

Written by Misthura Otubu