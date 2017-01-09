Ambode Governor appoints new boss for LASTMA

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has appointed a new boss for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The governor announced the appointment of the new General Manager in a statement released by the media aide of the governor in Lagos.

The newly appointed General Manager of LASTMA was revealed as Babatunde Olawale Musa.

The appointment of Musa comes with immediate effect, Gov Ambode reportedly noted.

Prior to Musa's appointment as the General Manager of LASTMA, he was the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Governor Ambode.