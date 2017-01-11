Ali Ndume ‘Senators might remove Ekweremadu next,’ Ex-Senate leader says

Former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume , has said that Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, might be removed from his position.

Ndume made the comment on Wednesday, January 11, after his removal on Tuesday, January 10.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the Senate removed Ndume and appointed Senator Ahmed Lawan in his place.

“If today, just like that, without telling somebody and he goes out (is removed) … If it is Ndume today and he goes out, it may be, God forbid, Ekweremadu tomorrow,” he said.

Ndume had earlier expressed shock at his removal which he said was done while he was observing his afternoon prayers.