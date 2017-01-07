Ali Modu Sheriff Factional PDP chairman warns against opening party secretariat

The factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff has warned against the re-opening of the party’s secretariat.

This is coming after staff working at the PDP secretariat held a rally calling for the re-opening of the secretariat in Abuja.

Sheriff also said the re-opening of the PDP secretariat will cause another crisis in the party.

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) ordered the closure of the secretariat following a clash between factions of the party.

The Ahmed Makarfi led faction earlier called on the police authorities to re-open the secretariat so they can do their work.

Makarfi also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is behind the sealing of the PDP secretariat.