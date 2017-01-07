Ali Modu Sheriff Factional PDP chairman warns against opening party secretariat

This is coming after staff working at the PDP secretariat  held a rally calling for the re-opening of the secretariat in Abuja.

  • Published:
Ali Modu Sheriff play

Ali Modu Sheriff

(Nigeriatoday)

Boko Haram ‘Sect was completely destroyed when I was governor,’ Sheriff says
PDP ‘Both Sheriff and Makarfi should step aside,’ Party chieftain says
Ali Modu Sheriff Factional chairman urges PDP governors to shun corruption, wickedness, greed, impunity
Sheriff I’m the greatest casualty of Boko Haram
PDP Sheriff says he is ready to return to negotiating table with Makarfi
PDP Crisis Court adjourns hearing of appeals indefinitely
Boko Haram PDP congratulates Nigerian armed forces for victory over sect
PDP ‘Party leaders begged me to become Chairman,’ Ali Modu Sheriff says

The factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff has warned against the re-opening of the party’s secretariat.

This is coming after staff working at the PDP secretariat  held a rally calling for the re-opening of the secretariat in Abuja.

Sheriff also said the re-opening of the PDP secretariat will cause another crisis in the party.

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) ordered the closure of the secretariat following a clash between factions of the party.

ALSO READ: “I feel sad that I was linked with Boko Haram” Ali Modu Sheriff

The Ahmed Makarfi led faction earlier called on the police authorities to re-open the secretariat so they can do their work.

Makarfi also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is behind the sealing of the PDP secretariat.

Image

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
3 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.
Hadi Sirika FG plans establishing Aviation University - Minister says