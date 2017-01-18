Ali Modu Sheriff EFCC seizes N948M private jet which allegedly belongs to ex-governor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized a private jet which allegedly belongs to former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

The aircraft, said to be worth N948 million, was reportedly seized at the Maiduguri Airport on Monday, January 16.

“We impounded the Dornier 328 on Monday following suspicion in the manner in which it was acquired,” an EFCC source told The Nation.

“Our detectives are working on clues that the aircraft belongs to a former governor of Borno State but it is being used by a front. We are already looking into relevant records; we want to establish who actually owns it.

“We are tracking how and when the aircraft was bought, where it was purchased, the mode of payment and the sources of funds. This is definitely an international transaction; it is easier to trace the inflows and outflows from any account.

“There are also some petitions containing allegations against the former governor concerning the aircraft and some public funds. If the aircraft cannot be identified with the ex-governor, the EFCC will release it to the beneficial owner,” the source added.

The beneficial owner of the jet has been identified as Samuel Ayodele, the Managing Director of Skybird Air.

An asset is said to be beneficially owned where specific property rights are granted to the beneficial owner but the legal title of the property belongs to another person.

According to the EFCC, two other jets, suspected to belong to former public servants, have been placed on surveillance at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.