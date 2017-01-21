Alhaji Sa’ ad Abubakar Sultan of Sokoto advises religious leaders against inciting comments

The Sultan made the call at the Abdullahi Fodio award presentation and book launch in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

  • Published:
Sultan of Sokoto play

Sultan of Sokoto

(Pulse )

Dogara 'Sultan of Sokoto has worked for democracy than Nigerian politicians' - Speaker says
Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto says Nigeria will overcome economic challenges
Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto says suicide bombers are going to hell
Buhari Sultan urges President to prosecute killer herdsmen  
MASSOB Group says Sultan of Sokoto hates Biafrans
Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar Sultan makes case for Fulani herdsmen
Abubakar lll Sultan of Sokoto rejects equal inheritance bill
Sa’ad Abubakar lll Sultan of Sokoto lauds FG over Sambisa forest capture, rejects bill on equality in inheritance

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ ad Abubakar, has advised religious leaders to eschew inciting statements capable of igniting trouble among Nigerians.

Abubakar made the call at the Abdullahi Fodio award presentation and book launch in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The event titled “Gwandu Emirate: the domain of Abdullahi Fodio since 1805, was organised by the Gwandu Emirate Development Association.

He said inflammatory comments would further divide and polarised the nation, and pointed out that every religion was preaching peace,unity and solidarity among its faithful.

The sultan condemned the insurgent activities ravaging the North-Eastern part of the country, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in curtailing the menace.

Abubakar also commended the Federal Government for reintroducing history as a subject in schools, stressing that without history, humanity would not discover itself.

The sultan said the book, which chronicled the religious and cultural heritage of the Gwandu Emirate was timely, adding: “we will continue to support historical findings”.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar, said the event was an attempt to reward those who contributed to the development of the emirate, especially preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the emirate.

Bashar commended the efforts of Buhari to diversify the economy and the fight against corruption.

He said the nation under the present administration was heading to progress devoid of religious, tribal or sectional consideratioms.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar praised the virtues of Abdullahi Fodio, and called on leaders to emulate the legacies of the late Islamic scholar, especially on federalism, revenue allocation and the rule of law.

He said as an elder statesman he would continue to support historical investigations with a view to promote research and intellectual development.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu commended the efforts of Gwandu Emirate for launching the book and recognising those who contributed immensely to the development of the emirate.

Bagudu said the book would serve as very important tool in tracing the historical happenings in the emirate, stressing that  Abdullahi Fodio was a hero.

He said the state government would continue to preserve historical facts and artefacts for ptesent generation and posyerity.

The governor also reiterated the state government resolve to continue to support agriculture.

Fourteen people were honoured during the ceremony.

They are; a former Chief Justice of Nigeria Legbo Kutigi, Aliyu wammako, retired Col. Sani Bello and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Lamido Birnin Bayero and Justice Abdulkadir Ore.

ALSO READ: BBOG says Buhari should visit Southern Kaduna

The others were Gov. Atiku Bagudu, Jaiz Bank, Isah Mafara, Usman Magawata, Prof. Aisha Aliyu and Chairman of Daily Trust Newspapers, Kabiru Yusuf.

A total of N101million was realised at the launching with the highest donation of N10 million from the former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Image
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (3rd, R); Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (4th, L) with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Ambassador’s visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Ribadu (R), presenting disinfectant, drugs and insecticides worth about N10 million to the Deputy Controller in-Change of Gombe Prison, Mohammad Abba, during his visit to the prison in Gombe on Wednesday   
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (R) presenting a souvenir to Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, during his visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu cutting the tape to inaugurate The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With him is a member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah (L); French Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Denys Gauer (3rd,R); Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku (2nd, R); and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba.   
  • From left: A member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah; Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku; and Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu, going through the exhibits during the inauguration of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Pensioners undergoing bio-metric data capturing during verification of pensioners by Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Officials of Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to pensioners during verification of pensioners in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu (M); Head of the Civil Service in the state, Mrs Gladys Edahor; and Executive members of the Nigerian Legion, Edo Chapter, during the visit of the Legioneers to Government House in Benin on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (L) with members of House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties, during an oversight visit of Federal Government projects in Ifiang Ayong-Bakassi, in Cross River on Monday   
  • From left: Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder Port Harcourt (NNSP) Commodore Obi Egbuchulam; Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Forward Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole at the inauguration of 120 Housing Quarters at the NNSP Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Director–General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari; Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Ibrahim Lawal and Director of Review, Inspection and Compliance, Mrs Jesephine Gbadamosi at a News Conference on achievement and the new agenda for ITF in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos (M) with group of Artistes at the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta hosted by Lagos-State Government in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Head of the European Union Delegation, Kurt Cornelist; and one of the members of the delegations, Jens Hoegel during the EU delegation visit’s on the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Assistant Vice Principal, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Ikeja Lagos, Mr Kunle Abraham; Principal, Redeemers International Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos, Mrs Feyisara Osinupebi; Principal. Hallel College Port Harcourt, Mr Henry Nnurum and Founder, Start-Rite School, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba during the British Council International Schools Award in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Olabowale Ademola (2nd R), wife of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and family members in the court room at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). Justice Ademola and his wife are standing trial on an 11- count charge against them which include conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification of N30m from Joe Agi and Associates between March 11 and March 26 last year.   
  • Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court (L) walking out of the court room after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17) adjourned on an 11- count charge including conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification against him and his wife till Wed. Feb. 18, 2017.   
  • Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (5th, R); Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (4th, L), with others during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Nigeria Association Tyne and Wear, Chief Otu Chukwu-Etu (L) presenting a development plans on Hydro-Geo-Spatial Database for Nigeria to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With them is a Soil Scientist and Hydrologist, Newcastle University, London, Dr Dapo Tijani.   
  • From left: Senior Advisers to King Salman Ibn Abdulazeez, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sa'ad Nasir As-Shathriy and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq; Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State; President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III; Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Fahad Abdullah; and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, at an International Conference on Security and Peaceful Co-Existence in Nigeria, on Tuesday (17/1/17) at Ilorin   
  • Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L), with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • From Left, Training Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos, Ologun Joseph, Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun; Head of Operation,Ojodu Testing Ground, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Mr Adebayo Olusoji and Transport Standardization Officer, FRSC Lagos, Umweni Johnson, at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Adamawa State Committee for the Payment of Outstanding Salary Liabilities, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta (R), speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee on modalities for utilizing the Paris Club refund in settling workers arrears in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Chairman, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Lagos Branch, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Cross section of Petroleum Tankers Drivers Branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers during a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsiblebullet
2 IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recountbullet
3 Adeosun "We have no choice but borrow $29.9B" - Finance ministerbullet

Local

Workers on an electricity site
PHCN Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas
Hammed Ali
In Kwara Customs deploys armed personnel to tackle smuggling
Members of the Shiite sect
Shiites NUJ de-lists Newspaper owned by sect
Nigerian Army Troops
Boko Haram Troops kill 15 terrorists, recover arms in Borno