HIV Akwa Ibom says 262,447 patients are without drugs

Etok explained that out of the 304,447 persons identified as having HIV in the state, only 24,000 patients are on anti-retroviral therapy.

  • Published:
play

Cancer NGO advocates for intensified sensitisation
HIV/AIDS Gay prince on front line of India's war against disease
Health Alert HIV/AIDS hits Ghana's middle class
In Cross River Health agency targets difficult terrain
Family Planning Gynaecologist urges Nigerians to control child bearing amid recession
In Plateau 4,000 people benefit from free medical outreach
In Kogi Govt to offer free primary health care services soon - Official

The Akwa Ibom Agency for the Control of AIDS (AK-SACA) says 262,447 persons living with HIV in the state do not take any anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

The Project Manager, AK-SACA, Dr Nkereuwem Etok, disclosed this on Friday in Uyo while presenting situation reports at the Akwa Ibom 2017 HIV/AIDS Summit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit has the theme, “HIV/AIDS in Akwa Ibom State: Taking charge of our destiny”.

Etok explained that out of the 304,447 persons identified as having HIV in the state, only 24,000 patients are on anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

He lamented that the HIV prevalence in the state had always been the higher national figure, explaining that the 2014 national sentinel survey placed the state at 10.8 per cent.

Etok said that the major challenges of HIV/AIDS programmes in the state included poor funding from the state government as well as activities of religious groups claiming cure for HIV/AIDS.

The project manager said that transfer of funds to pregnant women each day of visiting health facilities had increased uptake of ante natal clinic services.

In a lead paper presentation on the theme of the summit, Dr Augustine Umoh of the University of Uyo, said that HIV scourge could lead to poverty among families.

“Many families are living in poverty because resources are diverted to funding treatment of persons living with the virus,” Umoh said.

Umoh, who is the Acting Provost, College of Health Sciences, University of Uyo, called for allocated of 15 per cent of the state annual budget to health services in the state.

The don called for proper funding of AK-SACA and implementation of health insurance scheme in the state to ease the burden of healthcare funding.

In his presentation, the Director General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Sani Aliyu, said that future funding of HIV cases would be through Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

Aliyu called on the Akwa Ibom government to equip its primary healthcare facilities to benefit from HIV funding in future.

Speaking on the update on anti-retroviral therapy, optimising HIV/AIDS treatment to achieve 90-90-90 target by 2020 in Akwa Ibom, Aliyu said that World Bank funding would terminate in February.

He explained that 90 per cent of HIV patients would know their status, 90 per cent would be diagnosed and treated, while 90 per cent would have suppressed viral loads by 2020.

He called on the Akwa Ibom government to release funds to AK-SACA and also create more facilities for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV (PMTCT) in the state.

Aliyu noted that in the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years, all the allocations to HIV issues in the budget of the state had not been released.

The director-general noted AK-SACA was being owed N320 million by the state government and called for the release of the fund to enhance its activities.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, had noted that the 2014 national sentinel survey placing Akwa Ibom at 10.8 per cent was alarming.

Ukpong said that the state government would work hard to reduce the trend by training its workforce, collaborating with stakeholders and mounting aggressive sensitisation campaigns.

He said that the theme of the summit was a wake-up call on the state government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals to rise up against the scourge in the state.

Image
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (R) welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo to her office in Abuja on Thursday Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu (R) and his Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), counterpart Mournir Gwarzo exchange a signed Memorandum of Understanding on how to clamp down on fraudulent operators in the Nigerian capital market, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kollon (L) with the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sidi, during a visit to NEMA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Officials of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to some pensioners during the pension verification exercise in Maiduguri on Thursday    
  • Cross-section of Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From left: Afenifere Chieftain, Prof. Banji Akintoye; Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Comrade Elliot Uko; Guest Lecturer, Prof. Felix Oragwu and former Secretary-General Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, at the 18th IYM Convention in Enugu on Thursday    
  • A cross-section of Pensioners waiting to be verified during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) officials attending to a pensioner during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Senior Manager of Operations and Programme, Bible Society of Nigeria ( BSN), Mr Samuel Sanusi; Zonal Manager, Nigeria Copyright Commission, (NCC), Lagos Zonal Office, Mr Obi Ezeilo; and Director-General of NCC, Mr Afam Ezekude, at the handing over of pirated bible, seized by the Nigeria Customs Service in Collaboration with the NCC to BSN officials in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (2nd, R), discussing with some pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD) Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (R), with some Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From Left: Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma; Director Special Duties, Mr Richard Agu and Director, Meteorology Services, Mr Obiora Manafa, during the presentation of letter of appointment to Obiora Manafa as the Chairman Task Force, Steel Monitoring, and in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left, Sectional Head, Product Certification Directorate, Standards Organisation of Nigeria [SON] Mr Oyewopo Rasak, Director, Metrology Services/Chairman Task Force, Mr Obiora Manafa, Director General, Osita Aboloma, Anambra Coordinator, Ms Nwaoma Olujie, and Ogun Coordinator, Mr Samuel Ayuba, during the inauguration of members of steel monitoring task force in Lagos, on Thursday   
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (L), welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carlos Trejo,to the Ministry in Abuja on Thursday    
  • Vissioneer Of Salama Health Ministries And Gospel Crusade Outreach, Mrs Saidi Muhammed, Chairperson Chikun Local Government, Hajia Hadiza Yahuza and Secretary Chikun Local Government, Alhaji Haruna Ladan at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of Class Room Block at Ungwan Fada Primary School, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna On Thursday   
  • Pupils Of Ungwan Fada Primary School watching during the FOUNDATION LAYING CEREMONY OF CLASS ROOM BLOCK AT UNGWAN FADA PRIMARY SCHOOL, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From Left: Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC) Ikorodu, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC), Kosofe Local Government, Alhaji Safidiu Sunmola and Lagos-State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the 1st 2017 Quarterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule; Seriki of Hausa Community, Ketu, Alhaji Jubril Magaji; Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Sen Gbenga Ashafa and Other Guests at the 1st 2017 Quaterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of the Occasion and Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Philip Asiodu, with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of dignitaries at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards a Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Chairman, Board of Daily Trust, Malam Kabiru Yusuf (L), with the Special Guest of Honour and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L), with the Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Atedo Peterside, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: (Sitted) Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former Leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo; Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo; Pioneer APC Ex-councilor of Akuku-toru, Mr Diepriye Robert and some members of APC supporters in Akuku-toru during a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State (L), with the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State Chapter, Comrade Jibrin Bancir during a visit to the Governor at the Government House in Jos on Thursday   
  • From left: Member, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYIEC), Mr Sunday Aborisade; Chairman of OYIEC, Mr Jide Ajeigbe; Secretary, OYIEC, Mr Paul Ogunola; at a News Conference on the forth coming Local Government Election into the 33 Local Government Councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas in Oyo State on Thursday   
  • From left: Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo and Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo at a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsiblebullet
2 IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recountbullet
3 Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove...bullet

Local

Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President visits Obasanjo at home
Amina Mohammed
Amina Mohammed 'Leaving Nigeria for UN was most difficult decision of my life'
Nigerian Police logo
Police Pension Scam Absence of defendant stalls proceedings
Survivors look at the aftermath of the bombing by the Nigerian air force of a camp for displaced people in Rann, northeast Nigeria, on January 17, 2017
IDP Camp Bombing As many as 170 people might have died – MSF