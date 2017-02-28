Akwa Ibom, C’River Govts urge commission to demarcate boundary

The Akwa Ibom and Cross River state governments have called on the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to physically and boldly demarcate the Itu/Odukpani interstate boundary to promote peace in the area.

The deputy governors of the states made the call at the Joint Meetings of officials on the Akwa Ibom/Cross River Interstate Boundary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor, Akwa Ibom, tasked the commission to seek permanent solution to the persisting boundary problem.

“I am here with full hope that this meeting will work out and ensure peace in this boundary."

“We need a solution to this problem and the solution lies with the NBC because it is their mandate to ensure peaceful co-existence between border communities."

“We want normalcy to return to the disputed border and the approved boundary demarcated by identifiable boundary pillars,’’ Ekpo said.

He stressed the need for peaceful co-existence between states, adding that they were brothers and without peace significant development cannot be achieved in the states.

The deputy governor said that if the border is clearly demarcated, they would further enlighten their citizens so that they don’t encroach.

Ekpo also called on the Federal Government to provide adequate security in the boundary area.

Also, Prof. Ivara Esu, Deputy Governor of Cross River state, said that boundary demarcation should be firmly established by the commission.

Esu noted that his ultimate goal was to see peace restored in the Itu/Odukpan border community.

He reiterated that members of both communities were brother and needed to co-exist peacefully.

In his address, Dr Mohammed Ahmad, Director-General NBC, said that Akwa Ibom/Cross River boundary has been defined and approved, adding that the physical demarcation would be done soon.

He called on the state governments to muster the political will to accept, respect and enforce the recognition of the affected border communities to ensure peace.

According to him, the people of the two states are one as they share historical and socio-cultural affinity.

“The crisis precipitated by differences of positions on farming activities was worrisome."

“The current status is that the Akwa Ibom/Cross River interstate boundary has been defined and approved."

“What remains is for the boundary to be physically demarcated on the ground in accordance with the approved definition."

“I urge the relevant border communities to continue to maintain peaceful co-existence and understanding while all efforts are made by the federal and state governments to demarcate the boundary and make it very visible on ground,’’ Ahmad said.