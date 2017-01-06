Aisha Buhari ‘Presidency only gives me food when necessary,’ First Lady says

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has said that her meals are only provided at the Presidential Villa when necessary.

She also revealed that she takes personal responsibility for her children’s meals.

The First Lady made the revelation while dismissing claims that the Nigerian High Commission in London spent a total of £49,000 in entertaining her during her visits to London.

A statement released by Mrs Buhari’s media aide, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi read in part:

“The State House in Abuja caters for her meal when necessary, and other healthy food or variety needed by her children are her personal responsibility.”

“It is on record that the Nigerian Commission in London does not receive Aisha Buhari at the airport with any official distinction or privileges as was accorded other first ladies before her.”

“Her drivers are privately arranged without any recourse to the embassy for staff. She has never complained or raised dust about any of these acts by the High Commission because of the understanding, as clearly spelt out and practiced by her husband that public office must be separated from the private lives of the occupants.

"She has always been an advocate of good governance where officials of government are responsive and appealing to their constituents. It therefore baffles the imagination that one could believe she would corroborate with any government official however highly placed either at home or abroad to short-change the Nigerian people.

"These records are not hidden for a non-mischievous reporter who really intends to inform the people and not to disparage the family of the President just to add weight to a report.”

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari decries extortion of money from rural women

The allegations against the First Lady were made by Sahara Reporters.