Aisha Buhari 'My husband is a goal-getter,' First Lady urges Nigerians to emulate President

Mrs Buhari said her husband won the 2015 election because of his doggedness, persistence and compassion for the masses.

President Buhari and the First Lady, Aisha Buhari play

President Buhari and the First Lady, Aisha Buhari

(Leadership NG)

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has advised Nigerians to take a cue from her husband's dogged spirit.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 election because he never gave up, plus his persistence and compassion for the masses.

Mrs Buhari stated this at a book launch in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Tuesday, February 21.

The book titled, "Buhari vs Yar’Adua: Facing the future," was written by Opeyemi Soyombo, the Special Assistant on Media to the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The First Lady, who was represented by the wife of the Ogun State governor, Dr Olufunso Amosun, commended the efforts of the author, who documented the legal struggles of her husband in the 2007 election petition challenging the victory of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

Though Buhari lost the case, he did not stop contesting for Nigeria's Presidency.

Mrs Buhari said: "There are lots of lessons to learn from the life of President Muhammadu Buhari, most especially his doggedness and compassion for the masses. President Buhari contested presidential election consecutively four times before he eventually won in 2015.

"His victory has paid off considering his passion for helping the masses and most importantly the successes recorded in the anti-corruption war of his government.

"I commend the efforts of the writer for documenting the Presidential Election suit between the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and President Umaru Yar’Adua of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2007.

"This shows that the author has been following with keen interest elections held in the country and the petitions arising from them. In most recent shared views and writings on human and societal development, the investment made on other people gives tremendous yields; thus the facts and authenticity of the book are invaluable."

According to the author, the 179-page book, which was divided into seven chapters, is to forestall election rigging in the future in Nigeria.

Soyombo said Buhari was short-changed in the 2007 presidential election, adding that the book would "ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections and to ensure that the judiciary on no account, either by design or default, would endorse electoral robbery."

