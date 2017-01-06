Aisha Buhari First Lady says Nigerian Embassy in UK did not spend £49,000 on her

She made the denial via a statement released by her media aide, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi on Friday, January 6.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aisha Buhari play

Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari First Lady donates foodstuffs for feeding of 300 internally displaced children in Catholic school
Suleman Aisha Buhari may be poisoned in Aso Rock - Apostle says
Apostle John Suleman "Buhari will be bereaved in 2017" - Clergyman
Aishat Buhari First Lady thanks friends over Zahra’s wedding
Aisha Buhari First Lady donates Christmas gifts to injured troops
Buhari President committed to improving lives of youths – SGF
Aisha Buhari First Lady reportedly got £49K for trips to London in 2016
Chibok Girls BBOG faults FG's silence since release of 21 girls, vows to march to Villa

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has denied reports that the Nigerian High Commission in the UK spent a total of £49,000 in entertaining her during her visits to London.

She made the denial via a statement released by her media aide, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi on Friday, January 6.

The statement reads in part:

“It is not in the interest of Mrs Buhari to join issues with anyone, but necessary to put the record in proper perspective. This is necessary as it concerns her trip to UK and the Nigerian High Commission in London. Mrs Buhari had never traveled with a large entourage to London as reported by the Saharareporters."

“The Nigerian High Commission in London had never offered any favour either in cash or material to Mrs Buhari. Mrs Buhari would have ignored the publication like all such baseless accusations, but for the angle with which the report was presented has a corruption and abuse of privileges connotation.

“This, however, negate the fundamental principles upon which Buhari’s administration thrives. It is on record that the Nigerian High Commission in London did not receive Aisha Buhari at the Airport with any official distinction or privilege as it was accorded other first ladies before her.

“She never complained or raised dust about any of these act by the High Commission because of the understanding as clearly spelt out and practiced by her husband that public office must be separated from the private lives of the occupants.

ALSO READAisha Buhari decries extortion of money from rural women

The allegations were made by Sahara Reporters and supported by a document dated July 28, 2016, and signed by Minister Counselor/Head of Chancery, Ibrahim Sule.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet
3 Fayose 'God, shame my husband's enemies in 2017,' Governor's wife praysbullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
THE PUNCH
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 6, 2017]