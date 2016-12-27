Home > Local >

Aisha Buhari :  First Lady donates Christmas gifts to injured troops

Aisha Buhari First Lady donates Christmas gifts to injured troops

Her gesture is to celebrate Christmas festivities with the injured and to appreciate their efforts in restoring peace.

  • Published:
Aisha Buhari play

Aisha Buhari

Aishat Buhari First Lady thanks friends over Zahra’s wedding
Buhari President committed to improving lives of youths – SGF
Aisha Buhari First Lady donates relief materials to 300 women in Borno
Farida Waziri ‘Public officials should be checked for mental illness,’ Ex-EFCC Chairman says
Aisha Buhari ‘Stop bringing me gifts,’ First Lady tells Nigerians
Aisha Buhari First Lady urges Nigerian women to join forces against corruption
Aisha Buhari First Lady commiserates with families of dead soldiers
Aisha Buhari First Lady condoles with family of Gen. Buratai over father-in-law’s death

The Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday, donated Christmas gifts to soldiers injured at the battlefield in Sambisa Forest.

The items were distributed on her behalf by Hajiya Nana Shettima, the Chairperson of Mrs Aisha Buhari’s Committee on Distribution of Donated Items (WIPCOMDI) at Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri.

Shettima also visited other injured troops at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri.

According to her, Buhari’s gesture is to celebrate Christmas festivities with the injured and to appreciate their efforts in restoring peace.

“Both religions say how good and pleasant it is when God makes us enjoy together in peace, tranquillity, progress and unity.

“I am not here in my own capacity alone but am wearing two caps; I am here representing the wife of the president and as a wife of Borno governor,’’ she said.

She commended the gallant troops in crushing the remnants and restoring peace to Borno, the north-eastern region of the country and the nation at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that the gifts were packages containing beverages.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
2 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
3 Boko Haram Terrorist commander arrested in Lagosbullet

Local

Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed ‘The worst of Boko Haram is over,’ Minister says
Released Chibok girls
Chibok Girls Governor Shettima spends Boxing day with freed girls
Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.
Fayose Fayemi says governor’s negative prophecies are for himself
Cross section of policemen during the flag off of Operation Harmony in Kafanchan, Kaduna state.
In Kaduna Kafanchan resumes 24hr-curfew