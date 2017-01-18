The First lady is currently saddened with the death of IDPs after the accidental bombing of the camp in Borno.
This is contained in a condolence message by her Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, in Abuja on Wednesday.
“My thoughts are with the victims and families of the deceased and my fervent prayer is that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.”
She also prayed for almighty God to continue to guide the armed forces and the citizens in their bid to rid Nigeria of terrorism.
“Being deeply involved with IDPs and having shared both sad and happy moments with them through my NGO, Future Assured, I feel really pained by this unfortunate incident”, Mrs Buhari stated.