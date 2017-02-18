The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari refused to celebrate her 46th birthday just to be with the needy.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the President's wife, who turned 46 on Friday, February 17, 2017, she did not celebrate her birthday as a show of feelings for Nigerians who are suffering and the underprivileged.

In the words of Suleiman Haruna, the Director of Information in the Office of the Wife of the President: “She did not celebrate her birthday. She only marked it with the distribution of gifts to patients in some hospitals in Abuja. Even at her residence, there was no party or any celebration. Why should she celebrate when so many people are suffering? There are many internally displaced persons in various IDP camps,” he said.

Haruna also reportedly quoted the first lady as calling on the privileged Nigerians “to do more in the lives of the less privileged with a view to increasing the feeling of humanity among citizens.”

ALSO READ: First Lady takes selfie with Buhari in London

The wife of the President also noted that imbibing the spirit of giving would spread love and amity in the polity.