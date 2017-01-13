Ahmed Lawan ‘There’ll be peace now that I’m in charge,’ Senate Leader says

New Senate Leader , Senator Ahmed Lawan has said that his leadership will put an end to animosity in the Senate.

Lawan was appointed on Tuesday, January 10, after the removal of Senator Ali Ndume.

“Nigeria is our country, it doesn’t belong to APC. It belongs to all Nigerians. That is the position of the leader of the party in the country. The President insisted that party supremacy must be upheld at all times,” Lawan said while speaking during the plenary session of Thursday, January 12.

“We should put our hands together and ensure stability in the country. I urge the cooperation and understanding of my colleagues. The 8th Senate started on a shaky foundation. This Senate will end on a solid, stable and successful foundation.

“I thank the APC caucus for having confidence and trust in my judgment and ability to serve as Leader of the Senate. I told the opposition that what the APC caucus has done is for all of us. I am not a leader of the APC caucus, I am a leader of the Senate.

“It is the will of God. And we as religious people believe in destiny. We have accepted our fate and we have accepted to work for the betterment of Nigerians,” he added.

Ndume had earlier expressed shock at his removal saying it was carried out while he was praying.

He also attributed his removal to his disagreement with the Senate over the supposed rejection of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu.