Ahmed Abdulfatah Gov directs release of N2B to LGs as Kwara receives N3.7B Paris Club Refund

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the immediate release of N2billion to the sixteen local government councils in the State.

This follows the receipt of N3.773billion on Monday evening from the Federal Government,being balance of the 25 per cent of the State’s claim as its share of the London-Paris club.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, who disclosed this in Ilorin, noted that the State government’s account was credited around 5pm today.

Alhaji Banu explained that following the receipt of the money, Governor Ahmed, who personally coordinated efforts to secure the outstanding balance, directed the immediate release of additional N2billion out of the money to the 16 LGs to enable them pay part of salary and pension arrears.

He further disclosed that this brings to N3.4billion the total amount of money the State government has released to the LGs as their share of the London-Paris Club refund.

ALSO READ: Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women

Alhaji Banu expressed optimism that the release of the N2b to the local councils will bring some succor to their workers, who are owed backlog of arrears.

It will be recalled that the State Government on Saturday announced that it was in the process of getting the Federal Ministry of Finance to process and release the balance of N3.7b this week.