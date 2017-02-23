Agriculture Bida poly to commence commercial farming to boost revenue

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bida, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi said on Thursday that the institution plans to embark on full scale commercial farming to boost its revenue base.

Dzukogi told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Bida that the institution’s Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Technology Department would drive the commercial agriculture initiative.

The rector disclosed that the management of the polytechnic had approved a proposal for immediate commencement of the commercial farming scheme.

Dzukogi said that the focus would be more on rice cultivation, adding that communities using the vast land owned by the polytechnic had been given notice to vacate.

According to him, the Agric departmnent of the institution is already running a large poultry farm initiated seven weeks ago, as part of the efforts to delve into full agriculture.

“We gave them a challenge and judging by the calibre of people in the department, they did all they could to do to make the project a huge success."

“This is the beginning of good things to come and I have encouraged all stakeholders to take the advantage of commercial farming."

“Let us all work towards it; it will help us to be self sufficient financially and enable us provide conducive learning environment for academic excellence,” Dzukogi said.