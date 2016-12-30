Home > Local >

Agency pledges sustained offensive against kidnappers, terrorists

Agency pledges sustained offensive against kidnappers, terrorists

The Service also said that it has launched a tactical operation to degrade the capabilities of criminals.

  • Published:
Department of State Service (DSS) operative. play

Department of State Service (DSS) operative.

(Channels TV)

Magu The security report that sank EFCC Chairman
In Lagos DSS operatives 'torture' man to death, pays family N15m compensation
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Court orders DSS to release Shiite leader, pay him N50M compensation
Abubakar Malami I approved DSS raid on judges – AGF reveals
Mohammed Umar DSS releases arms panel member after 5 months in detention
Wike DSS accuses Governor of planning to cause violence in Abuja
Saraki DSS arrests Saraki’s aide over alleged plans to destabilise Abuja
Fayose Governor slams DSS for allegedly tapping his phone, asks Buhari to resign

The Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged to sustain its offensive against kidnappers and terrorists in the country in a bid to ensure a safer Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Tony Opuiyo of the DSS on Friday in Abuja.

The Service said that as part of its ongoing tactical operations to degrade the capabilities of criminals, an offensive was launched against kidnappers, terrorists and other criminal elements.

It said that the offensive had led to the arrest of the trio of one Abubakar Musa, Ismail Musa and Suleiman Mainasara on Nov. 29 at Aduwawa in Benin city, Edo.

The statement said that prior to their arrest, they were members of a kidnap gang that terrorised commuters and residents of communities along the major highways between Edo and Kogi.

It said that on Nov. 30, one Ibrahim Adamu and three of his associates namely; Umar Abubakar, Ibrahim Salisu and Abdullahi Abubakar that specialised in the kidnap of people along the Edo-kogi corridor were also arrested at Ibilio village in Edo.

It further said that on Dec. 20 at Katsina-Ala town in Benue , another gang of suspected kidnappers comprising one Ernest Benze, Terkura Tyokishir alias Mpoto, and Anun Aondona identified as members of the Terwase Akwaza kidnap syndicate, were arrested for their complicity in kidnap incidents in the State.

“ It would be recalled that the Terwase gang is known for its notoriety and credited with various dastardly and violent acts in the state,’’ it said.

The statement further revealed that one Usman Musa aka Keke, a notorious kidnap kingpin was intercepted by the Service on Dec. 15 at Sabuwar-Kaura village in Doguwa Local Government Area, Kano State.

“Musa is a high-profile criminal who, in conjunction with other criminal associates of his gang, has been terrorising residents and communities in Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau States,’’ it said.

It said that in continuation of its fight against terrorism, on Nov. 30, three suspected Boko Haram fighters namely Samaila Muhammad, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammad were arrested at Durbunde village of Takai Local Government Area of Kano State.

“ The trio had perfected plans to carry out series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in selected states of the North-West zone in the month of November, 2016 to disrupt festive activities during the end of year and the New Year of 2017,’’ it said.

It said that the operatives of this Service also arrested one Sani Digaru along with one Mohammed Ali, on Dec. 25 along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe.

“ Digaru was fatally shot when he attempted to escape from arrest. The arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that he was in possession of cash worth two million Naira (N2m) meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi States,’’ he said.

It noted that in the past few weeks, a new criminal gang which specialises in robbing visiting foreign residents/customers of luxury hotels had been uncovered in Abuja.

“For instance, on Dec. 5, the gang robbed an expatriate in a high brow hotel in Abuja and carted away his money and other valuables.

“However, acting on actionable intelligence and with the support and cooperation of sister agencies and the hotel management, the Service arrested one Ikechukwu Obadlegwu and Ikechukwu Eke,’’ it said.

It said that at Gwaron Dutse, Kano Municipal, Kano State, one Auwalu Yakasai, a notorious fraudster was apprehended for allegedly defrauding Jaiz and Unity Banks of N100 million and N50 million, respectively.

“The Service hereby reassures residents and indeed all Nigerians of a more peaceful new year as it (the Service) will leave no stone unturned in making sure that the year will be typified by stability which will, no doubt, define the country’s national security outlook in the coming year,’’ it said.

ALSO READ: Fayose slams DSS for allegedly tapping his phone, asks Buhari to resign

The Service pledged its commitment to the safety of all citizens including members of the international community while calling on the on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, parcels, and vehicles to the nearest security formations.

Image
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former President of the Senate, Sen. Ken Nnamani; representative of the Senate President, Sen. Kabir Marafa; FCT Minister, Alhaji Musa Bello welcoming Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the Public Presentation of Kachikwu’s books tittle: “Compendium of Oil and Gas Cases in Nigeria”, “Legal Issues in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry”, and “The Petroleum Industry Bill, Getting to the Yes”, in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo; representative of the Senate President, Sen. Kabir Marafa; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of State for Petroleum and Books Author, Dr Emmanuel Kachikwu; Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara; and wife of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mrs Elizaberth Kachikwu, during the presentation of Kachikwu’s books tittle: “Compendium of Oil and Gas Cases in Nigeria”, “Legal Issues in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry”, and “The Petroleum Industry Bill, Getting to the Yes”, in Abuja on Monday 
  • Commandant, Nigerian Legion of Commissionaires, Enugu State Command, Col. Sogo Ojenoye (3rd, L) and other dignitaries during the Passing Out Parade of Batch "C" Cadets of the Legion in Enugu on Monday 
  • From left: Govs. Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Absulaziz Yari of Zamfara; Minister of FCT, Alhaji Muhammed Bello; Minister of State for Petroleium and Books Author, Dr Ibe Kachikwu receiving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his arrival for the Public Presentation of Kachikwu’s books tittle: “Compendium of Oil and Gas Cases in Nigeria”, “Legal Issues in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry”, and “The Petroleum Industry Bill, Getting to the Yes”, in Abuja on Monday 
  • Justice Constance Green (R) taking oath of office before Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers at the swearing-in of Judges for the Rivers Judiciary in port Harcourt on Monday 
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado; Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State; and Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Ekpo Nta, during the Bauchi State Anti-Corruption Summit, in Bauchi on Monday  
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State (4th, L); Deputy Governor, Nuhu Gidado (3rd. L); Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Ekpo Nta (4th, R), and participants at the Bauchi State Anti-Corruption Summit in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Participants at a Workshop on the Implementation of National Counter Terrorism Strategy in Maiduguri on Monday  
  • From left: Secretary to Bauchi State Government, Alhaji Bello Ilelah; Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; and Deputy Governor Nuhu Gidado during the inauguration of Construction of Water Supply Project to Gubi Village in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Justice Chinwendu Nworgu (R) taking oath of office before Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers at the swearing-in of Judges for the Rivers Judiciary in port Harcourt on Monday 
  • The Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr Victor Muruako (R) and his team during Project Verification of Ogoja-Abuochichie road in Cross River on Tuesday 
  • The Team Leader of Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) for monitoring projects in the North-East, Mr Ibrahim Baba (R), presenting FRC Act to the Managing Director of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Mr Abubakar Muazu, during the Monitoring Team’s visit to the River Basin’s office in Yola on Tuesday 
  • From left: Managing Director of Rojenny Games Village and Tourist Centre, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (In Red Cap); Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Anambra, Mr Yusuf Isyaku; and Chairman, Association of Medicine and Pharmaceutical Products Dealers in Onitsha, Mr Uche Eze, during the visit of the Director of DSS to Rojenny Games Village and Tourist Centre in Onitsha on Tuesday 
  • From left: Group Managing Director of Skye Bank, Mr Abiru Adetokunbo; Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim; and Chairman of Skye Bank, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad, during a courtesy visit by the bank’s management team to NDIC in Abuja. 
  • From Left: Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Senate President Bukola Saraki; Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara after Meeting with the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • From Left: President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Mrs Nike Akande; Chairman/Board of Governors, Lagos Chambers Of Commerce International Arbitration Centre (LACIAC), Babatunde Fagbohunlu; Executive Secretary, Mrs Foluke Akinmoladun and Board member, Laurie Coleman; at the official launch of the LACIAC in Lagos on Monday 
  • From Left: Managing Director, Primero Transport Services Ltd, Mr Fola Tinubu; The Ranodu of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro; Obateru of Egbin, Oba Adeoriyomi Oyepo; Olubese of Ibese, Oba Richard Ogunsanya and Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi; at the Ground Breaking Ceremony for New Classrooms at Majidun Junior Grammar School in Lagos on Monday 
  • Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai consoling an injured soldier during a visit to wounded soldiers at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri on Monday 
  • Managing Director, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Mr Abubakar Muazu (L), briefing Monitoring Team Officials from Fiscal Responsibility Commission, on the abandoned canal project at Kiri Dam in Shelleng LGA of Adamawa on Tuesday 
  • From left: Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen Tijani Kaura; Permanent Secretary, State House Abuja, Mr Jalal Arabi and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), sen Ita Enang during an oversight visit to the State House by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, State House Abuja, Mr Jalal Arabi; Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen Tijani Kaura and Vice-Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi during an oversight visit o the State House by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: National President, Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Sani Shehu; Executive Director, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr Waziri Adio; and Managing Partner, Zenera Consulting, Mr Meka Olowola, at the 5th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries Conference in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: The Head of Sustainability and Corporate Brand, LaFarge Africa Plc, Temitope Oguntokun; Executive Director of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade; and Counselor for Economic Affairs, Embassy of the United States of America, Alan Tousignant, at the 5th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries Conference in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Some nomadic children crossing the bridge over Kiri Dam in Shelleng Local Government Area of Adamawa on Tuesday 
  • From left: Executive Director, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr Waziri Adio; Executive Director of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade; and National President, Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Sani Shehu, at the 5th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries Conference in Abuja on Tuesday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
2 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku crisis...bullet
3 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet

Local

NULGE appeals to Borno State government on minimum wage
In Niger NULGE urges govt to pay workers outstanding salaries
Asari Dokubo
Asari Dokubo Ex-militants ask Southern Kaduna indigenes to defend themselves
Magnus Abe
Magnus Abe Senator flays hasty passage of Rivers’ budget
Nigerian Police logo
In Taraba Police say no APC chieftain killed in the state