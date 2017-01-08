Adeboye Atiku says RCCG leader is a unique example of inspirational leadership

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has described the leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as a unique example of inspirational leadership.

This is coming after Adeboye stepped down and announced Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the National Overseer of the RCCG.

According to Cable News, Oafemi’s appointment is in-line with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council (FRC) for all registered churches and mosques.

Congratulating the RCCG leader on his decision, Atiku said “Pastor Adeboye is the kind of religious leader I pray that we see more of in Nigeria. He is a man beloved, and who loved one and all without discrimination.”

“Some of the most prominent personalities Nigeria has been blessed with have been those who learnt from the pulpit of Pastor Adeboye. A most recent example is our current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” he added.

The former Vice-President also said that Nigeria needs more leaders like Pastor Adeboye.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayo Fayose has condemned the new law regulating the administration of Churches in Nigeria.