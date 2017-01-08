Adeboye Atiku says RCCG leader is a unique example of inspirational leadership

This is coming after Adeboye stepped down and announced Pastor J.O. Obafemi as the National Overseer of the RCCG.

  • Published:
Pastor E A Adeboye play

Pastor E A Adeboye

(articlewn)

Pastor Adeboye Clergyman appoints national overseer for RCCG
In Ekiti APC denies attacking Pastor Adeboye
Fayose Governor planned media attack against Pastor Adeboye – APC
Enoch Adeboye RCCG pastor gives hope to the oppressed in 2017 prophesies
Fayose Ekiti APC says governor is an electoral robber and political harlot
Pastor Adeboye Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCG
Pastor Adeboye Has clergyman retired as RCCG leader?
Pastor Joshua Obayemi 7 things you should know about RCCG national overseer
Fayose Governor condemns law on administration of Churches

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has described the leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as a unique example of inspirational leadership.

This is coming after Adeboye stepped down and announced Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the National Overseer of the RCCG.

According to Cable News, Oafemi’s appointment is in-line with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council (FRC) for all registered churches and mosques.

Congratulating the RCCG leader on his decision, Atiku said “Pastor Adeboye is the kind of religious leader I pray that we see more of in Nigeria. He is a man beloved, and who loved one and all without discrimination.”

“Some of the most prominent personalities Nigeria has been blessed with have been those who learnt from the pulpit of Pastor Adeboye. A most recent example is our current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” he added.

The former Vice-President also said that Nigeria needs more leaders like Pastor Adeboye.

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye appoints national overseer for RCCG

Meanwhile, Governor Ayo Fayose has condemned the new law regulating the administration of Churches in Nigeria.

According to him, the new law led  the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye to step down.

Image
  • FORMER EXECUTIVE SECRETARY OF TETFUND, PROF. SULEIMAN BOGORO (L), DELIVERING A LECTURE AT THE INDUCTION WORKSHOP FOR NEWLY RECRUITED STAFF MEMBERS OF ABUBAKAR TAFAWA BALEWA UNIVERSITY IN BAUCHI   
  • DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF THE NYSC, BRIG.-GEN. SULE KAZAURE (L), PRESENTING A SOUVENIR TO THE RESIDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSIONER OF INEC IN EDO, MR SAM OLUMEKUN, DURING HIS VISIT TO INEC OFFICE IN EDO   
  • PARTICIPANTS OF THE GRADUATE INTERNSHIP SCHEME (GIS) DURING THEIR CAREER DEVELOPMENT AND ENTREPRENEURIAL SKILLS TRAINING FOR FCT INTERNS IN FCT, ABUJA   
  • FROM LEFT: REPRESENTATIVE OF THE PROJECT DIRECTOR, GRADUATE INTERNSHIP SCHEME (GIS), FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE, MR AREMU NAJEEM; MANAGING PARTNER, NEW CONCEPT CONSULTING, MR IFEANYI MATHEW AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER, OPERATIONS UNIT, GIS, FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE, MR ODUNLADE DARE, AT THE GIS INTERNS CAREER DEVELOPMENT AND ENTREPRENEURIAL SKILLS TRAINING FOR FCT INTERNS IN ABUJA   
  • FROM LEFT: PRESIDENT, NIGERIA NUTRITION SOCIETY, PROF. NGOZI NNAM; PERMANENT SECRETARY, MINISTRY OF BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING, MRS FATIMA NANA MEDE; MINISTER OF STATE FOR BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING, HAJIYA ZAINAB AHMED; AND MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED, AT A NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE CELEBRATION OF THE 2016 NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK IN ABUJA   
  • FROM LEFT: PERMANENT SECRETARY, MINISTRY OF BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING, MRS FATIMA NANA MEDE; MINISTER OF STATE FOR BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING, HAJIYA ZAINAB AHMED; AND MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED, AT A NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE CELEBRATION OF THE 2016 NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK IN ABUJA   
  • SECRETARY, JOINT ACTION FRONT, COMRADE BIODUN AREMU (M) ADDRESSING MEMBERS OF THE LATE GANI FAWEHINMI MEMORIAL ORGANISATION AND NATIONAL CONSCIENCE PARTY DURING A PROCESSION AND RALLY IN MEMORY OF THE LATE HUMAN RIGHT LAWYER IN LAGOS   
  • FROM LEFT: VICE CHANCELLOR, ABUBAKAR TAFAWA BALEWA UNIVERSITY (ATBU) BAUCHI, PROF. SAMINU ABDULRAMAN; REGISTRAR OF THE UNIVERSITY, DR AHMED HASSAN; AND BURSAR, HAJIYA LADI MAIGARI, DURING THE INDUCTION WORKSHOP FOR NEWLY RECRUITED STAFF MEMBERS OF ATBU IN BAUCHI   
  • A CROSS-SECTIONS OF PARTICIPANTS AT THE INDUCTION WORKSHOP FOR NEWLY RECRUITED STAFF MEMBERS OF ABUBAKAR TAFAWA BALEWA UNIVERSITY IN BAUCHI   
  • G.O.C 1 DIV., MAJ.-GEN. ADENIYI OYEBADE; CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF, LT.-GEN. TUKUR BURATAI; AND GOV. NYESOM WIKE OF RIVERS DURING THE VISIT OF THE CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF VISIT TO THE GOVERVOR IN PORT HARCOURT   
  • CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF, LT.-GEN. TUKUR BURATAI (L) PRESENTING A PLAQUE TO GOV. NYESOM WIKE OF RIVERS DURING HIS VISIT TO THE GOVERNOR IN PORT HARCOURT   
  • SOME INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) FROM KONDUGA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF BORNO RETURNING HOME AFTER STAYING IN IDPs CAMPS FOR THREE YEARS, IN MAIDUGURI   
  • THE VICE CHAIRMAN OF NIGERIA UNION OF JOURNALISTS, SOKOTO STATE COUNCIL, ALHAJI SIRAJO SIFIWA (L) RECEIVING THE STATE COMMISSIONER FOR HOME AFFAIRS, ALHAJI SADIQ ACHIDA, DURING A MINISTERIAL BRIEFING BY THE COMMISSIONER IN SOKOTO   
  • FROM LEFT: REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MINISTER OF COMMUNICATION, MR SONNY ECHONO; EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN, NIGERIAN COMMUNICATION COMMISSION, PROF. UMAR NANBATTA; EXECUTIVE COMMISSIONER (TECHNICAL SERVICES), NCC, MR UBALE MASKA, AND VICE PRESIDENT, REGULATORY, ETISALAT NIGERIA, MR IBRAHIM DIKKO, DURING THE STAKEHOLDERS FORUM OF THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATION UNION IN LAGOS   
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER GOVERNOR OF OSUN, RETIRED COL. OLAGUNSOYE OYINLOLA; DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE, CHIEF MOSES ADEYEMO; VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; THE PRESIDING BISHOP OF THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT MINISTRIES, BISHOP FRANCIS WALE-OKE; WIFE OF THE PRESIDING BISHOP , MRS VICTORIA OKE; AND OLUBADAN OF IBADAN, OBA SALIU ADETUNYI DURING THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE 34TH HOLY GHOST CONVENTION OF THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT MINISTRIES, IN IBADAN.   
  • VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO (R) IN A HANDSHAKE WITH THE GENERAL OVERSEER OF THE REDEEMED CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF GOD, PASTOR ENOCH ADEBOYE DURING CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE 34TH HOLY GHOST CONVENTION OF THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT MINISTRIES IN IBADAN.   
  • DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE, CHIEF MOSES ADEYEMO (R) WELCOMING VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO TO IBADAN DURING HIS ARRIVAL FOR THE 34TH HOLY GHOST CONVENTION OF THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT MINISTRIES IN IBADAN.   
  • MANAGING DIRECTOR, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MR BAYO ONANUGA (L) WELCOMING THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF NIGERIA OLYMPIC FUND (NOF), MR OLAJIDE FASHIKUN (M) AND THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, TECHNICAL OF THE FUND, MARY ONYALI, DURING THE VISIT OF THE NOF’S DELEGATION TO NAN HEADQAURTERS IN ABUJA   
  • MANAGING DIRECTOR, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MR BAYO ONANUGA (R) RECEIVING THE EMBLEM OF NIGERIA OLYMPIC FUND (NOF) FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE FUND, MR OLAJIDE FASHIKUN, DURING THE VISIT OF NOF’S DELEGATION TO NAN HEADQAURTERS IN ABUJA   
  • GOV. IFEANYI OKOWA OF DELTA (M) WITH SOME TRADITIONAL RULERS FROM THE STATE AT THE INAUGURATION OF TRADITIONAL RULERS COUNCIL IN ASABA   

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari First Lady demands apology from Sahara Reporters