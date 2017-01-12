Omoyele Sowore Activist condemns arrest of Sahara Reporters’ publisher

According to Adegboruwa, it is imperative that the fundamental human rights of citizens should be duly respected at all times.

A lawyer and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Thursday condemned the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters by the police.

Adegboruwa, in a statement in Lagos, described the action as “uncivilised”, urging security agents to always safeguard the rule of law.

The police had arrested Sowore on Wednesday over alleged threat to life of one Lekan Fatodu, the publisher of Checkout International Magazine, but released him same day without any charge.

According to Adegboruwa, it is imperative that the fundamental human rights of citizens should be duly respected at all times.

He said: “As I have stated in times past, injustice and such unchecked arrest will bare its wicked fangs even against those previously considered to be its progressive allies, especially in the media.

“I believe that the arrest of Sowore is a mere attempt to gag the media, and this is only but a signal of things to come in the future.

 

“The police are thus urged to stay away from civil disputes between citizens and allow the regular courts the opportunity of adjudicating upon all grievances that are of a civil nature.

“If however there are allegations against Mr Sowore that border on crime and criminality, the appropriate thing is for the police to prefer charges against him in a competent court of law.

“We shall continue to stand with and support all citizens against all oppressive conducts of the government and its agencies.

“I, therefore, call on the police to resist the temptation of been drawn into any avoidable intervention in civil disputes between individual citizens," he said.

